AP News Digest 7 a.m.

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————-

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Investigators searching through what appears to be one of the largest mass burial sites discovered in Ukraine have found evidence of atrocities, including torture, on land recently recaptured from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy says. In a video he apparently rushed out to underscore the gravity of the discoveries just hours after exhumations began, Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” near Izium’s Pishchanske cemetery. By Vasilisa Stepanenko. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-ROYALS — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue. By late afternoon, a live tracker of the queue to get into historic Westminster Hall said it had reopened, but the British government warned that the waiting time to cover the 5 miles from the start of the line in Southwark Park to Parliament had climbed to more than 24 hours. By Mike Corder, Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, videos. WITH: BRITAIN-ROYALS-THE LATEST.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-ECONOMIC-BOOST — Hotels, restaurants and shops are packed as royal fans pour into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II. Visitors crowding into central London from as far away as the U.S. and India for the historic moment are giving a boost to businesses at a time when the British economy is facing a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the highest inflation in four decades and predictions of a looming recession. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ELECTION OFFICES — Election conspiracy theorists are flooding local election offices with voter challenges and public records requests. The wave of inquiries is adding to the already heavy workload those offices face as they scramble to prepare for November’s elections. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA GOVERNOR — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

INDIA-CHEETAH — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they’re back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country. By Aniruddha Ghosal and Sibi Arasu. SENT: 820 words, photos

————————————————————

MORE ON BRITAIN-ROYALS

————————————————————-

BRITAIN-ROYALS-YEMEN — There are few remaining reminders that the Yemeni port city of Aden was once a British colony. But the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted some Yemenis to remember a colonial rule that oppressed many and deepened divisions inside the country. Elizabeth passed by the city, on the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, in 1954 in a visit current generations remember their grandfathers talking about. Some credit the British era with bringing order and organization to Aden. But many say that the chaos of Yemen’s civil war today is no reason to feel nostalgia for a colonial occupation. SENT: 890 words, photos.

HONG-KONG-UK — Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes. The collective outpouring of grief is perhaps the most ardent among the former British colonies, where most mourning has been somewhat muted. The public display of emotion is seen by some experts as a form of dissent against increasingly intrusive controls by communist-ruled Beijing, which took over the territory in 1997. SENT: 880 words, photos.

————————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-UNITED STATES — The Pentagon’s top intelligence chief says Russian forces have shown themselves incapable of achieving President Vladimir Putin’s initial objectives in Ukraine. SENT: 490 words, photos.

———————-

