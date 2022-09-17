ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ce2Ud_0hzClxi100

Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.

New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.

South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.

A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of Avellaneda.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Argentina vs South Africa?

Argentina vs South Africa is due to kick-off at 8.10pm BST on Saturday 17 September at the Estadio Libertadores de América in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship game live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage from 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Argentina have made seven changes to the side beaten heavily by New Zealand a fortnight ago. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Eduardo Bello form a new propping pair, while Matias Alemanno and Juan Martin Gonzalez return to the starting side in the second and back row respectively. Gonzalo Bertranou replaces Tomas Cubelli at scrum-half, a fit-again Jeronimo de la Fuente is back in midfield and Lucio Cinti starts on the wing. Assuming the hooker is used from the bench, Agustin Creevy will surpasss Nicolas Sanchez as the outright most capped Argentina player of all time.

South Africa’s starting fifteen is unchanged after the win in Sydney. Canan Moodie, a try-scorer on debut in that Australia win, gets a second cap on the wing, while Damian Willemse continues at fly-half with Elton Jantjies sent home for disciplinary reasons. Faf de Klerk is back on the bench alongside Andre Esterhuizen and Elrigh Louw, with Jacques Nienaber again favouring a conventional 5:3 split among his replacements.

Confirmed lineups

Argentina XV (1-15): Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (captain), Eduardo Bello; Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras; Lucio Cinti, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Juan Cruz Mallia

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Rodrigo Bruni, Tomas Cubelli, Benjamin Urdapilleta.

South Africa XV (1-15): Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese; Jaden Hendrikse, Damian Willemse; Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Frans Steyn, Andre Esterhuizen

Odds

Argentina win 3/1

Draw 33/1

South Africa win 4/11

Prediction

If Argentina produce the sort of defensive performance they managed in Hamilton against the All Blacks, South Africa may find the going tough, but the Springboks will fancy their chances of out-muscling their hosts up front. South Africa to win by ten points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Australia in India 2022

Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frans Malherbe
Person
Eduardo Bello
Person
Deon Fourie
Person
Guido Petti
Person
Jesse Kriel
Person
Siya Kolisi
The Independent

Siya Kolisi praises South Africa after crucial bonus-point win over Argentina

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi believes the only thing that has changed in his side’s game following back-to-back Rugby Championship wins over Australia and Argentina is their execution in the opponents 22.The Springboks scored five tries to secure a crucial bonus-point 36-20 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday and draw level with New Zealand on 14 points at the top of the table to keep alive their hopes of regaining the title they last won in 2019.The 2022 season had been characterised by a lack of composure and precision in attack, something coach Jacques Nienaber has repeatedly highlighted....
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Davis Cup: Spain, Croatia grab last berths into quarterfinals

Spain defeated South Korea 3-0 in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday to win Group B and reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup. Spain and Croatia were the final two teams to secure their spots in the knockout stage Sunday. Croatia (2-1) finished second in Group A when Italy (3-0) defeated Sweden (1-2) in Bologna, Italy, 2-1.
TENNIS
The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 cricket result and final score as England complete chase after Alex Hales’ 53

Alex Hales celebrated the end of his international exile with a crucial half-century as England’s first match in Pakistan for almost 17 years ended with victory in the first Twenty20. The opener cracked 53 in 40 balls on his first England outing since March 2019, when he was jettisoned in the aftermath of a failed recreational drugs test, and marked the end of his spell in the wilderness by leading the way in a six-wicket success.England had earlier done well to restrict the hosts to 158 for seven in front of a sell-out 35,000 crowd at Karachi’s National Stadium,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#The Rugby Championship#Springboks#Avellaneda#Bst#Sky Sports Arena#Team News Argentina
The Independent

Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total

England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan team in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years.The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.But England dragged it back impressively, Adil Rashid getting the ball rolling and debutant seamer Luke Wood banking three for 27.Pakistan got off to a flier, piercing the in-field with regularity as Rizwan (68) and Babar (31) made...
SPORTS
BBC

South Africa to bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

South Africa will bid to stage the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup, hoping to bring the event to Africa for the first time. South Africa was the first - and so far only - country on the continent to host the men's World Cup, in 2010. "The NEC (National Executive...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Spain confirm World Cup training base plans

Spain have finalised their plans for a training base camp at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Luis Enrique’s squad are expected to spend the bulk of two months in Qatar with an exact arrival date yet to be confirmed. As per reports from Diario AS, the squad will...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Africa
Country
Australia
BBC

Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz helps Spain reach quarter-finals

Hosts Spain will take on last year's runners-up Croatia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Malaga in November. The Netherlands and the United States, who both beat Great Britain in Group D of qualifying, face Australia and Italy in the last eight respectively. Germany will play Canada in the other...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Italy hero Fabio Cannavaro 'agrees deal to become the new manager at Serie B side Benevento'... with 2006 World Cup-winning captain set to end 12-month absence from dugout since leaving Guangzhou Evergrande

Fabio Cannavaro has reportedly agreed to return to management after a year's absence with Serie B side Benevento. Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning captain has already enjoyed five managerial stints since hanging up his boots in 2011, including a brief spell as China boss. The 49-year-old left Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

851K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy