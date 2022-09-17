Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund.

Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.

Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury to Sasa Kalajdzic.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wolves vs Manchester City?

Wolves vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 17 September at Molineux.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and on BT Sport Ultimate, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11.30am BST. Subscribers to BT Sport can stream the game via the app or online player.

Confirmed lineups

Wolves: Sa; Jonny, Kilman, Collins, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Podence, Guedes

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Wolves 9/1

Draw 47/10

Manchester City 6/17

Prediction

Wolves are capable of giving Manchester City a scare, but Pep Guardiola’s side are in excellent scoring touch and should move top of the table. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City