Premier League

Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
 3 days ago

Manchester City could move to the top of the Premier League as they take on Wolves at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola’s side return to domestic action after a midweeek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund.

Summer signing Erling Haaland continued his outstanding start to the campaign with a spectacular leaping finish, but Wolves could give a debut to their own new striking addition, with Diego Costa in contention for a first appearance for the club.

Costa has not played since last December but has joined the club on a free transfer after a serious injury to Sasa Kalajdzic.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wolves vs Manchester City?

Wolves vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 17 September at Molineux.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and on BT Sport Ultimate, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11.30am BST. Subscribers to BT Sport can stream the game via the app or online player.

Confirmed lineups

Wolves: Sa; Jonny, Kilman, Collins, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Podence, Guedes

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Wolves 9/1

Draw 47/10

Manchester City 6/17

Prediction

Wolves are capable of giving Manchester City a scare, but Pep Guardiola’s side are in excellent scoring touch and should move top of the table. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City

