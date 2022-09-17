ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuqhW_0hzCltB700

Wolves will be hoping the arrival of Diego Costa can boost them as they host Manchester City .

Bruno Lage’s side recorded their first win of the season last time out in the Premier League , narrowly edging past Southampton, but have scored only three times so far.

By contrast, Manchester City are the league’s top scorers and will be eyeing top spot with leaders Arsenal due to play later in the weekend.

After a midweek Champions League win, Pep Guardiola may look to rotate his side at Molineux.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wolves vs Manchester City?

Wolves vs Manchester City is due to kick-off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 17 September at Molineux.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and on BT Sport Ultimate, with pre-match coverage beginning at 11.30am BST. Subscribers to BT Sport can stream the game via the app or online player.

Confirmed lineups

Wolves: Sa; Jonny, Kilman, Collins, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Podence, Guedes

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Wolves 9/1

Draw 47/10

Manchester City 6/17

Prediction

Wolves are capable of giving Manchester City a scare, but Pep Guardiola’s side are in excellent scoring touch and should move top of the table. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City

Comments / 0

