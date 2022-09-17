Tottenham vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Leicester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur still on the hunt for their first Premier League win of the season.

A tough start has left Brendan Rodgers’ side bottom of the table, with the Northern Irishman under pressure after admitting his frustrations with the club’s summer transfer dealings.

A trip to unbeaten Spurs is far from ideal, then, though an unexpected week off last weekend may have helped Leicester.

Antonio Conte’s team, however, haven’t found top form yet, and were beaten by Sporting on a midweek Champions League visit to Lisbon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Tottenham vs Leicester?

Tottenham vs Leicester is due to kick-off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 17 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match is due to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app.

Confirmed lineups

Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Faes, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka

Odds

Tottenham win 11/21

Draw 15/4

Leicester win 31/5

Prediction

Despite being unbeaten, Tottenham have been scratchy so far this season, and the midweek defeat to Sporting was perhaps not unexpected. They may still have enough quality to beat a Leicester side short of confidence. Tottenham 2-1 Leicester