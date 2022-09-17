ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles III heckled over cost of living crisis during Cardiff visit

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGG2r_0hzClqWw00

King Charles III was heckled over the cost of living crisis as he greeted crowds on Friday (16 September).

The new monarch walked away as a man confronted him about taxpayers “paying for your parade” as he met the public outside Cardiff Castle in Wales .

“Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade,” the man could be heard shouting, as the King turned away.

“The taxpayers pay £100 million for you, but what for?”

IN THIS ARTICLE
