ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Granath v Wright Day 6: Experts skeptical of Hodlonaut’s KPMG report

Granath v Wright entered its second week on Monday, with the last of the expert witnesses taking the stand and plaintiff Magnus “Hodlonaut” Granath’s counsel beginning their closing arguments. Day 6 of the trial brought the expert testimony from KPMG on Friday full circle: Dr. Craig Wright—the...
LAW
coingeek.com

US agencies answer Biden’s call for digital currency regulations

The U.S. government continues to warn ‘crypto’ criminals that regulation of the digital asset sector is coming, even if it still isn’t entirely sure what those regulations might look like. On September 15, the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee held a hearing on the Digital...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
dailyhodl.com

US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets

A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#Bitcoin Network#Celsius#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics State#Web3 Policy#The Earn Program#The Custody Service
The Independent

Trump lawyers admit ex-president could be indicted in Mar-a-Lago probe

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have admitted that the twice-impeached ex-president could face federal criminal charges as a result of his hoarding more than 100 classified, government-owned documents at his Palm Beach, Florida home. In a filing before Raymond Dearie, the New York-based federal judge who has been appointed...
POTUS
Newsweek

Legal Experts Rip Trump's Resistance to Special Master Dearie's Request

Donald Trump's lawyers are being chided by legal observers for pushing back against a judge's directive that they explain the former president's claim that he declassified government documents seized by law enforcement. Trump's legal team in a court filing Monday argued they shouldn't be expected to disclose additional details around...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethereum
WashingtonExaminer

Trump lawyer settles discrimination case with former employee: Report

Trump lawyer Alina Habba has reportedly settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused her boss of spouting racist language in the workplace. Na’syia Drayton accused Habba of using the N-word while playing rap music and disparaging the New York attorney general as “that Black bi***,” the Daily Beast reported. The precise terms of the settlement are not immediately clear, and both sides have signed agreements to preclude public discussion about it, a source told the news outlet.
POTUS
The Hill

Prosecute Trump if he broke the law

In the words of one pundit, Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a “gargantuan decision” on whether to indict former President Donald Trump if the many investigations now underway produce persuasive evidence of illegal conduct before, during or after his presidency. The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago raised a huge...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly though the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We’re going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch,” Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps...
POTUS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not authorized to provide services to customers in the U.K., according to the country's financial watchdog. "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization," the Financial Conduct Authority said in an official notice on Friday. However, an...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Bankruptcy Auction Is Scheduled for Crypto Exchange Voyager Digital

Beleaguered crypto brokerage Voyager Digital received several bids during its bankruptcy restructuring, so it's heading to the auction block. Here’s a Voyager crypto update on the bankruptcy auction, which is scheduled for Sept. 13. Article continues below advertisement. Voyager Digital, an online brokerage for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, filed...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy