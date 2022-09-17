Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Granath v Wright Day 6: Experts skeptical of Hodlonaut’s KPMG report
Granath v Wright entered its second week on Monday, with the last of the expert witnesses taking the stand and plaintiff Magnus “Hodlonaut” Granath’s counsel beginning their closing arguments. Day 6 of the trial brought the expert testimony from KPMG on Friday full circle: Dr. Craig Wright—the...
LAW・
coingeek.com
US agencies answer Biden’s call for digital currency regulations
The U.S. government continues to warn ‘crypto’ criminals that regulation of the digital asset sector is coming, even if it still isn’t entirely sure what those regulations might look like. On September 15, the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee held a hearing on the Digital...
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore
The ex-president’s team of lawyers will get their first audience before new judicial bodies and judges on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
'Playtime Is Over': Dearie Impresses Experts as Hearing Set in Trump Case
Judge Raymond Dearie, the newly named arbiter to inspect documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, is asking lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government to raise issues ahead of a hearing, a move an ex-prosecutor says indicates openness. Dearie on Friday summoned both sides to...
dailyhodl.com
US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets
A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
Mark Meadows Complying With DoJ Jan. 6 Subpoena 'Not Good for Trump'—Lawyer
A number of legal experts and political commentators have highlighted the potential problems for Donald Trump following reports that his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena under the Department of Justice (DoJ)'s investigation into January 6. Meadows handed prosecutors the same documents that...
Washington Examiner
DOJ seeks to remove phony filing in Trump's Mar-a-Lago case linked to prison inmate
The Justice Department filed a motion to remove an apparent phony docket entry after media revealed a prison inmate with a history of forging documents apparently tricked court staff. The document, which was filed on Sept. 12 and remains on the docket as of Monday, appeared to be from the...
Trump lawyers admit ex-president could be indicted in Mar-a-Lago probe
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have admitted that the twice-impeached ex-president could face federal criminal charges as a result of his hoarding more than 100 classified, government-owned documents at his Palm Beach, Florida home. In a filing before Raymond Dearie, the New York-based federal judge who has been appointed...
White House punts on 'digital dollar' but announces interagency research group
The White House punted on whether it was ready to support the creation of a digital dollar, which would have allowed the United States to further adapt to the evolving crypto industry and help strengthen the dollar's dominance in competing with China.
Legal Experts Rip Trump's Resistance to Special Master Dearie's Request
Donald Trump's lawyers are being chided by legal observers for pushing back against a judge's directive that they explain the former president's claim that he declassified government documents seized by law enforcement. Trump's legal team in a court filing Monday argued they shouldn't be expected to disclose additional details around...
Fifth Circuit Upholds Controversial Texas Social Media Law, Saying Corporations Don’t Have ‘Freewheeling Right to Censor’
A majority of the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a controversial Texas law purporting to clamp down on social media “censorship,” through government compulsion forcing private tech companies to host content they find harmful. Two trade organizations led by NetChoice argued that the Texas law H.B....
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
Patient investors could be rewarded over the long run for buying these top cryptos while the market is uncertain.
Trump lawyer settles discrimination case with former employee: Report
Trump lawyer Alina Habba has reportedly settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee who accused her boss of spouting racist language in the workplace. Na’syia Drayton accused Habba of using the N-word while playing rap music and disparaging the New York attorney general as “that Black bi***,” the Daily Beast reported. The precise terms of the settlement are not immediately clear, and both sides have signed agreements to preclude public discussion about it, a source told the news outlet.
Prosecute Trump if he broke the law
In the words of one pundit, Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a “gargantuan decision” on whether to indict former President Donald Trump if the many investigations now underway produce persuasive evidence of illegal conduct before, during or after his presidency. The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago raised a huge...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly though the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We’re going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch,” Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not authorized to provide services to customers in the U.K., according to the country's financial watchdog. "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization," the Financial Conduct Authority said in an official notice on Friday. However, an...
Bankruptcy Auction Is Scheduled for Crypto Exchange Voyager Digital
Beleaguered crypto brokerage Voyager Digital received several bids during its bankruptcy restructuring, so it's heading to the auction block. Here’s a Voyager crypto update on the bankruptcy auction, which is scheduled for Sept. 13. Article continues below advertisement. Voyager Digital, an online brokerage for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, filed...
coingeek.com
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
Former Officials in GOP Administrations Rejected by Judge in Mar-a-Lago Case Turn to 11th Circuit
Former officials in Republican administrations whose input was rejected by the judge overseeing the case over the search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are hoping the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will be more receptive. A new proposed amicus brief supports the U.S. Department of Justice’s request that the...
