Read full article on original website
Related
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
2 Kansas men arrested following Jasper manhunt
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police say they have two suspects in custody following a manhunt on September 18. Police searched for the suspects in the Eagle’s Circle subdivision. They asked residents to stay in their homes, lock their doors, and report anything to the Jasper Police. UPDATE FROM...
Cullman’s harbinger of autumn: The hay people
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park. The hay people were brought to life by Cullman’s Philip and Pat Clemmons, beloved community members and former posthumous burgermeisters. Inspirated during a trip to Germany in 1999 where the Clemmonses saw their first hay people, the couple made their own incarnation of the hay-stuffed favorites soon thereafter. The couple tragically passed in 2008 but their tradition has been carried on by their daughter, Nancy Clemmons Moore, and other members of the community. Dutifully hauling the three bales of hay needed for each hay person, dressing one in lederhosen and hat and the other in a dirndl and braids, Moore and her helpers brought the Cullman tradition back on Monday, again assembling the community favorites and keeping her parents’ memory alive and well. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Driver of Alabama school bus with 40 kids on board fails sobriety test
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. One motorist had video of...
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Alabama woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
RELATED PEOPLE
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
Judge orders mistrial for Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago. Mason Wayne Sisk, 17, is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students
A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school. That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0