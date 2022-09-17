ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Reeltown sets school record against Barbour County

Thirteen seconds was all it took for Reeltown to get on the board. The rest, quite literally, was history. Reeltown scored a school record of 76 points against visiting Barbour County, rewriting the record books on most points scored in a game and largest margin of victory. The Rebels won the game 76-0.
NOTASULGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moundville, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
Education
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Hale County, AL
Education
Montgomery, AL
Football
County
Hale County, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Crimson Tide Remains No. 2 in AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 in this week's AP Poll after its 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Alabama received 1,492 points and three first-place votes, however it was not enough to jump the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs who had 1,569 points and 59 first-place votes. The teams sitting in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Aca#Patriots#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Hale County Wildcats
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WSFA

Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
livability.com

Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville

Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
PRATTVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner. According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy