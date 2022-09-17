Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Reeltown sets school record against Barbour County
Thirteen seconds was all it took for Reeltown to get on the board. The rest, quite literally, was history. Reeltown scored a school record of 76 points against visiting Barbour County, rewriting the record books on most points scored in a game and largest margin of victory. The Rebels won the game 76-0.
Elmore, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Elmore. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator a Top Candidate For Two Power 5 Openings
The Alabama Crimson Tide is 3-0 through the first three weeks of the college football season. Things are rolling in Tuscaloosa, but that's not the case throughout college football. Two Power 5 schools have already fired their head coaches after early season ineptitude. Nebraska relieved Scott Frost of his coaching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Every Alabama Alum Who Scored a Touchdown in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season
Alabama players will always be a key factor in any team's success. Many possess game changing abilities that can change the tide for their team. These Alabama alum made massive impacts for their respective team in Week 2 of the NFL season. Amari Cooper. During his time at Alabama, Amari...
Crimson Tide Remains No. 2 in AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 in this week's AP Poll after its 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Alabama received 1,492 points and three first-place votes, however it was not enough to jump the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs who had 1,569 points and 59 first-place votes. The teams sitting in...
Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment
The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum highlights an intriguing name as Auburn's next coach: 'He is a very compelling individual'
Paul Finebaum has all but moved on from the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn, and now the ESPN commentator has raised an interesting name as the next Auburn coach. Hugh Freeze could leave Liberty and return to the SEC at Auburn. “A couple of years ago I was in Oxford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach
Could Deion Sanders really end up in Auburn?
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
Alabama man wanted in deadly S College Street shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is involved in an early morning shooting that left a man dead. Police have named, Keyon Black, age 23, as the person responsible for killing a 32-year-old Auburn man in the 1200 block of S College Street on Sept. 19, […]
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
livability.com
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
WTVM
Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner. According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0