The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO