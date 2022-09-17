Read full article on original website
Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment
The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Every Alabama Alum Who Scored a Touchdown in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season
Alabama players will always be a key factor in any team's success. Many possess game changing abilities that can change the tide for their team. These Alabama alum made massive impacts for their respective team in Week 2 of the NFL season. Amari Cooper. During his time at Alabama, Amari...
Alabama’s “Explosive Guy” On Offense
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had many positive things to say when he spoke to the media after Alabama’s 63-7 win over ULM. One player that Saban highlighted in his postgame press conference was running back Jahmyr Gibbs. “He is an explosive guy," said Saban. "We need as many...
Former Bama Player Faces Old Team Saturday
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Vanderbilt Commodores into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011. The Tide will also welcome former Alabama player and current Vanderbilt place kicker Joseph Bulovas back to the Capstone. Bulovas was a member of the Tide from 2017-20. The Mandeville, Ala. native appeared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Alabama Quarterback Works Out For Super Bowl Contenders
The NFL enters Week 3 of the 2022 season and already the injuries are starting to pile up. This inevitably creates opportunities for players who'd like to keep playing football for a living as teams seek out replacements. The San Francisco 49ers, unfortunately, lost quarterback Trey Lance for the rest...
