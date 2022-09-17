TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Born and raised in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Donald Reed has played a crucial role in FAMU's athletic department. His journey began at FAMU in 2011, where he obtained his bachelor's in Health Leisure and Fitness studies and became the first student in FAMU history to graduate from that program in 2015. In the same year, he started his own sports equipment business and decided to come back to FAMU for his master's degree in sports management in 2016. During this time, he began his internship through the graduate program working with the FAMU athletics equipment department, where he developed his skills with uniforms, fashion designing, and equipment maintenance.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO