Defending Champs Set for SWAC Opener
FAMU (3-11) left the state of North Carolina with a clean sweep in victories over UNC Greensboro, Elon, and North Carolina A&T, two of which – UNCG and NCAT – captured straight-set decisions. The Rattlers claimed their first Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship title a season ago – in...
Donald Reed’s Journey to Director of Equipment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Born and raised in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Donald Reed has played a crucial role in FAMU's athletic department. His journey began at FAMU in 2011, where he obtained his bachelor's in Health Leisure and Fitness studies and became the first student in FAMU history to graduate from that program in 2015. In the same year, he started his own sports equipment business and decided to come back to FAMU for his master's degree in sports management in 2016. During this time, he began his internship through the graduate program working with the FAMU athletics equipment department, where he developed his skills with uniforms, fashion designing, and equipment maintenance.
Welcome Home, Coach Mike Rice
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M Sports Hall of Famer, Mike Rice, is returning to Florida A&M as the Men's Head Golf Coach. "It is a delight to have Coach Rice back and part of the FAMUly again," said Interim Director of Athletics Michael Smith. "We know our Men's Golf program will continue to have success. We also thank Assistant Coach Mia Campbell for her willingness to step up and guide the program these past two months."
Willie Simmons Live Returns Monday, September 19 at 7 PM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Willie Simmons Live returns Monday, September 19 at 7 PM live on the Rattler Sports Network. Head Coach Willie Simmons will discuss the upcoming game versus Alabama A&M and more. Melvin Beal will also be joined by kicker Jose Romo-Martinez and running back De'Andre Francis. Fans may watch live on FAMU Athletics Facebook or listen live on the Rattler Sports Network.
