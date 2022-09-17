ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

fox26houston.com

Driver killed during fiery hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
BAYTOWN, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington

HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed in fiery crash after losing control of SUV on Westheimer Rd.

HOUSTON - Officials say a driver died overnight Sunday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into a wall in west Harris County, causing it to catch fire. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 15900 block of Westheimer Rd. That's where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office said the driver of a white Mercedes SUV hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle. It soon left the roadway before crashing into a wall, causing it to catch fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE

Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
LUFKIN, TX

