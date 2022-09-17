Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcyclist Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the city officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lufkin. The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury following a crash at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and [..]
fox26houston.com
Driver killed during fiery hit-and-run crash in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KBTX.com
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Driver killed in fiery crash after losing control of SUV on Westheimer Rd.
HOUSTON - Officials say a driver died overnight Sunday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into a wall in west Harris County, causing it to catch fire. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 15900 block of Westheimer Rd. That's where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office said the driver of a white Mercedes SUV hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle. It soon left the roadway before crashing into a wall, causing it to catch fire.
fox26houston.com
At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death. It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota.
1 Woman Died, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Spring on Wednesday night. The officials stated that a box truck was hit by a car [..]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE
Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
mocomotive.com
CONROE STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS UP IN CLEVELAND AFTER LENGTHY PURSUIT
Splendora units were on patrol on FM 2090 when a call went out over the radio for a stolen vehicle that was going south on FM 3083 from Conroe. Since they were the closest units to FM 3083 they continued down FM 2090 to FM 3083. As they tra…. Original...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on...
Massive alligator captured in Atascocita neighborhood, constable says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road. Herman...
KWTX
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in Harris County Friday evening. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was reportedly 8-months pregnant at the time she was murdered. Her unborn child did not survive the attack, investigators said. Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded Sept. 16 to an incident...
5-week-old Cherokee County infant still missing 2 years later
WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells […]
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
Comments / 2