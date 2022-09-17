ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Licking Heights ground and pound eats clock, stifles Newark Catholic

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

PATASKALA ― Licking Heights took over eight minutes off the third-quarter clock with an 18-play drive.

Newark Catholic ran just 17 plays the entire second half.

Riding their huge offensive line, slippery quarterback Deuce Caldwell and power-running Jake Lopinto, the Hornets never relinquished the lead and seldom gave up the ball, grinding out a 27-17 Licking County League crossover win Friday that handed the the state-ranked Green Wave its first loss.

Caldwell churned for 190 yards on 31 carries, and senior classmates Jonah Hane and Grant Hoff scored their first varsity touchdowns on a night the Hornets (3-2) ran 65 plays to 34 by NC (2-1) and dominated time of possession 33:42 to 14:18.

"We've kind of struggled to find our (offensive) identity for a while," coach Kele Waaland said. "We had been moving people around and trying some things with the spread. But in the second half last week at Utica, we just started running the ball straight ahead. We had some injuries, and decided to lean on those big boys, and use our size and athleticism. We thought it could work again this week."

"A lot of credit to them," NC coach Ryan Aiello said. "That's a talented football team, and their coaches did a great job. They attacked and went right at us. It was a physical ball game, and they beat us physically. We had a lot of missed tackles, on the perimeter and in the interior, but a credit to them and their blocking schemes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvumQ_0hzCg3CF00

Despite not having the ball much, the Green Wave kept it close and it was 10-10 at half. The Hornets settled for Jonah Johnson's 32-yard field goal, after a massive 18-play, 63-yard drive, to go up 13-10 with 3:34 left in the third. Mason Hackett ripped off a 31-yard run, but on 3rd-and-2 from the Heights 28. Miller Hutchison was sacked for a 13-yard loss after a bad snap. Then, in perhaps the play of the game, Caldwell hit Hane with a short swing pass along the left sideline. He broke a tackle, sped down the sideline, cut back and fought off another tackler near the goal line, completing a 70-yard TD play and pushing the Hornets up 20-10 with 10:35 left.

"I hadn't played offense a lot in high school," Hane said. "Once I broke that tackle, I took off. When I cut back, they tried to wrap me up. But I was not going down."

"It was a good chance to get him the ball, and man, he put on the afterburners," Caldwell said. "We know he can make a play, any time he touches the ball."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNWuN_0hzCg3CF00

Waaland said it was the first time Heights had used that type of motion this season.

"Hane is a fantastic player, and maybe we should look to get him the ball more," he said.

Barely two minutes later, NC sliced it to 20-17 when Hutchison hooked up with speedster Grant Moore on a 30-yard TD pass down the right sideline. Back came Heights with more ground and pound, running off 13 more plays before stalling at the Green Wave 5. But NC had just 1:04 left and no time outs. Defensive lineman Ethan Whitt knocked the ball loose from Hutchison, and linebacker Hoff pounced on it and rolled into the end zone.

"I was in zone coverage, I saw the ball hit the ground, and I ran as fast as I could," Hoff said. "I'm the lead blocker on offense and I love it because I like it physical. It's how we're able to run the ball and control the clock. We lost to them last year, so we were coming back here tonight, looking for revenge."

It was the Hornets' fourth consecutive home win against NC since the LCL re-formed.

Heights set the tone with a 12-play, first-quarter drive, leading to Johnson's 21-yard field goal. The Green Wave responded, Hutchison hooking up with Moore for 39 yards, setting up Ryan Ricciardo's 23-yard field goal with 10:32 left in the half for a 3-3 tie. Disaster struck for NC shortly later when D'Angelo Goodrich recovered a muffed punt at the Green Wave 16 and Caldwell's 3-yard run pushed the winners ahead 10-3. But Hutchison found Cooper Fink for 30 yards and Hackett busted it 23 yards up the gut for a 10-10 halftime tie. NC had a leaping interception by Owen Helms late in the half nullified by a roughing the passer penalty.

The Hornets had 50 rushing attempts for 248 yards, compared to just 15 for 73 yards for the Green Wave. Lopinto added 16 carries for 56 yards. Caldwell was 11-of-15 passing for 107 yards, with Hane grabbing four for 87 yards. Heights did not have a turnover.

Hutchison hit on 11-of-19 for 189 yards, with Joe Stanley snagging four for 57 yards and Moore three for 75 yards. Hackett picked up 88 yards on only 12 attempts.

It was a much-needed win for the Hornets heading into LCL-Buckeye Division play, including a showdown next week at unbeaten Granville.

"The coaches were excited. They called it a signature win. We wanted to establish the run game and dominate them, and that's what we did," said 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman Logan Keller.

"We talk all the time, about how we do not want to be a 5-5 team," Waaland said. "To do that, we have to win games like this."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @noz75

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Heights ground and pound eats clock, stifles Newark Catholic

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pataskala, OH
Newark, OH
Sports
Licking County, OH
Education
County
Licking County, OH
Pataskala, OH
Sports
Licking County, OH
Sports
Newark, OH
Education
Newark, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Education
Pataskala, OH
Education
City
Utica, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month

When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Newark Catholic#Hornets#Green Wave
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massive temperature changes this week for Columbus area

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patches of fog late, low 61. Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 88. After some morning showers, temps responded and were able to rise just above normal this afternoon back into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear up, with some patchy fog possible late, and temps above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy