Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in NW Bakersfield: BPD

By Jacqueline Gutierrez, Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after they were struck multiple times by vehicles late Friday night in northwest Bakersfield, according to police.

Police and emergency crews were called to Olive Drive near Agoura Hills Way just after 11 p.m.

Police investigating major injury shooting on District Blvd

Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the pedestrian at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

