Katrick: The Holy Spirit helps nudge us in the right direction

Ribbit, Ribbit!

You may already be thinking, just where is he going with this? So, is this a column about Kermit THE Frog? Not really, though I am one of his greatest admirers. My kids grew up with Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers.

Okay then, how about F.R.O.G.? You’re a pastor and a spiritual director, and into sayings and symbols. So under any difficult circumstances, and in all stressful situations, you’ll be reminding us to “Fully Rely On God!”

That’s a very good idea. I even keep a cute little glass frog on my desk for that reason. But that is not my focus for today.

What I’m writing about is a bright green motion detector with big eyes, that croaks greetings at you. It was located at the garage door of a member of my church named Charlie, that he always left open for me when I visited him.This gentle, sweet man with a big heart, went home to be with Jesus last spring. Charlie’s family gifted me with his frog, and it now resides on my front porch. My cats are quite fascinated with this addition to our family. But while they’re out there, I do keep the off switch on, lest the kitties freak out and spend the rest of the day hiding under my bed.And so my subject matter is not about celebrity frogs, friendly frogs, or frogs with messages. In fact, this is really not about frogs at all, but motions and movements of the Holy Spirit.

For when Jesus, the Divine-human One ascended into heaven he sent us a helper to tap us on our shoulders, whisper in our ears, gently nudge us, and sometimes light a fire within, all to make sure we’re moving in the right direction.In other words, if you have a little green friend on your desk, your bookshelf, or on your front porch, as a persistent presence, it will offer a gentle reminder to fully rely on God (F.R.O.G) when the going gets tough.

As Kermit would say, “It’s not easy being green.” I don’t need to remind you that life can be hard and really get you down. It is then that the Holy Spirit will descend upon your hearts with movements and motions – a tap on the shoulder, a whisper in your ears, a gentle nudge and a fire within.

You don’t even need to put in a set of AA batteries. Just look up and you’ll surely see Jesus making a Rainbow Connection with you.

Mark Katrick is an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ and a certified spiritual director.