A Brand New Promotional Image For Gotham Knights Has Been Released, And It Focuses On The Court Of Owls, A Shadowy Organisation That Exercises Control Over Gotham City

Overwatch 2 has been significantly modifying its hero roster, considering the transition to 5v5 gameplay. As a result of this new strategy’s removal of a Tank from each team, numerous heroes need to be changed. In addition, supports must produce less healing, Tanks must be able to support entire sections, and Damage characters must be tuned such that they are not overpowered when there are fewer shields available. Blizzard must, however, take care to prevent character identity from being lost as a result of these modifications.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO