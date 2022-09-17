ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 2

 

247Sports

Everything Mike Norvell had to say on Monday about win at Louisville, Tate Rodemaker, Johnny Wilson, 3-0 start

Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday and talked about a variety of topics including some of his final thoughts after watching film from FSU's game against Louisville, some of the early reports from the injuries sustained during that game as well as a quick preview of FSU's upcoming matchup in Boston College. Here is the video from that press conference and a full transcript follows:
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College

Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU in the national stats, Week 3

How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Baylee Mires hits ground running at Florida State

Florida State’s track and field and cross country program added a member to its coaching staff recently when Baylee Mires was announced as the new assistant coach for the women’s distance programs. Mires is coming off of a 2021-22 season spent as an assistant coach for Notre Dame’s women’s cross country and distance program where she helped them place fifth at the NCAA cross country championships. Mires brings a lifetime of running experience with her to Tallahassee and is excited about what the ’Noles have in store for the upcoming season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WHAS 11

Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let freedom ring

Florida State University — located in the shadow of the Capitol during a period when Republicans have questioned whether or not conservatives on college campuses get a chance to speak out — has been named one of the nation’s top colleges for free expression. That’s according to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
JC Phelps

"Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman": BowmanFest 2022

Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thefamuanonline.com

Boss Women Media Ambitious Girl Tour stops at FAMU

This past Saturday, Boss Women Media Kicked off its Ambitious Girls Tour at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The event took place on the quad at 11 a.m. where companies such as Wakati, Cash App and Intuit lined up to talk to ambitious minded college women about job and internship opportunities offered within their companies.
KJ SMITH
247Sports

247Sports

