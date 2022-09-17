Two Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students win national Future Business Leaders of America/Phi Beta Lambda awards

Read full article on original website
WBTV
Catawba College and Chartwells Higher Education open Cannon Dining Commons, a state-of-the-art dining facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College and its dining services partner, Chartwells Higher Education, are celebrating the opening of the newly renovated Cannon Dining Commons with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Friday, September 23 at Stanback Plaza located in the heart of campus. During the day, a live Teaching Kitchen will take place in the Student Choice station of Cannon Dining Commons, led by District Executive Chef Shawn Kravis.
WBTV
Flywheel Foundation announces Holly Sloop as Program Manager
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Flywheel Foundation announced today the selection of Holly Sloop as program manager. Holly Sloop joins the Flywheel Foundation with over ten years of community development experience working with local small businesses in both government and nonprofit settings. Holly is a native of Cabarrus County...
WBTV
Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting
After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy. On Monday, the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away eleven days ago at the age of 96. Carowinds to implement...
Author responds to attempts to remove his book from North Carolina school
On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
WBTV
Board re-evaluates Cabarrus County Schools’ library book policy
The investigation stems from the disappearance of 79-year-old Judy Pate from the Helms-Gordon Residential Care center last week. Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. More money is on the way for Gaston County Schools employees, but many...
Union County host first Pride festival at Monroe park
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — This weekend, Union County celebrated its first Pride festival at Monroe Belk Tonawanda Park. Organizers said they started working on this event in March and hope it would bring together the LGBTQ community and its allies. The event had 50 vendors, drag performers, and food...
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
WBTV
District leaders to dedicate West Charlotte High’s new building
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will dedicate West Charlotte High School’s new building Monday morning. It’s the first of 12 ceremonies happening over the next two months. Students and staff have been in the new West Charlotte High building for about three weeks now. On Monday,...
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
WBTV
Students return to West Rowan Middle School after microbial growth found
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students returned to West Rowan Middle School Monday after the discovery of microbial growth several weeks ago. This all started last month when a parent contacted the health department about the possibility of mold exposure at West Rowan Middle School. Tests did show the presence...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Happy Hills vote post-poned
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The future of city-owned land in Winston-Salem remains up in the air after Monday night's city council meeting. Members were expected to vote on a resolution approving the sale of nearly nine acres in the Happy Hill community to the arts-based school-supporting organization. Instead, the board...
WBTV
Salisbury VAMC launches educational campaign related to Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - To increase participation in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has launched a new education campaign intended to reach Persian Gulf War and Post-9/11 Veterans and Servicemembers. The campaign is designed to bolster patient-knowledge for eligible individuals who may have been exposed to airborne chemicals and fumes caused by open burn pits in the Southwest Asia theater of operations.
WBTV
Carowinds Amusement Park announces new chaperone policy
Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting. More money is on the way for Gaston County Schools employees, but many of them are skeptical if they’ll get it on time or at all. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Monday, the world...
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
Several schools in Cabarrus, Iredell counties evacuate after threats Tuesday, districts say
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five different campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decision comes just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason.
Old Gold Black
Faculty group calls for contract workers to be paid a living wage
On Sept. 12, Wake Forward, a group of progressive faculty, sent a letter to Wake Forest University administrators asking the university to review the working conditions of contract workers and to ensure they make at least a living wage. The letter, which was addressed to Wake Forest President Dr. Susan Wente, Provost Dr. Michele Gillespie and Executive Vice President Hof Milam, garnered 159 signatories from faculty, students and staff.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WBTV
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. According to Cabarrus County Schools, the four schools are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. Shortly after...
Fan was angry about food order at West Cabarrus HS football game: Officials
The superintendent says the person who got mad about their food order was not a student, but the district and school administrators are looking into whether students were involved in all of the chaos.
Parents concerned after threat triggers evacuation of high school in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School are back in their classrooms after an evacuation Monday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., Chopper 9 flew over the school as students sat in stadium bleachers waiting to get the all-clear to return to class. Channel 9 reporter Hannah Goetz...
