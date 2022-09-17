Read full article on original website
Water begins receding in Pakistan’s worst flood-hit south
Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan’s worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country. The Indus River, which had swelled until earlier this month, was now rushing at...
Pakistan actor facing backlash for polluting river ‘blames it on having Covid’
An actor from Pakistan received severe backlash after being filmed polluting a river by throwing meat, bread and plastic waste into it. The actor, known only as Resham, was forced to apologise after a video of the act, which was uploaded on one of her social media fan pages on Sunday, showed her walking out of her car on a bridge and throwing two loaves of bread, meat and the plastic packaging they were wrapped in. The bizarre justification given by the actor to local media was that she wanted to feed the river’s living beings.She was slammed for...
WHO raises alarm on disease in flood-hit areas of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The World Health Organization raised the alarm Saturday about a “second disaster” in the wake of the deadly floods in Pakistan this summer, as doctors and medical workers on the ground race to battle outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases. The floodwaters started receding...
Nigeria battling floods ‘beyond control’ as warning given of dams overflowing
Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade with more than 300 people killed in 2022 including at least 20 this week, as authorities said the situation is “beyond our control.”. The floods in 27 of Nigeria’s 36 states and capital city have affected half a million people,...
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
Japan tells 2m to shelter from ‘very dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol
Two million people in Japan have been told to seek shelter before the arrival of Typhoon Nanmadol, the national broadcaster, NHK, said, as the weather agency issued a rare “special warning” about the powerful storm. NHK, which compiles alerts issued by local authorities, said level four evacuation instructions...
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s awkward struggle with earpiece evokes laughter from Putin
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's awkward struggle with an earpiece evoked laughter from Russian president Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.At the beginning of the meeting, Mr Sharif failed to put the earpiece in place before asking for help. "Can somebody help me," asked the prime minister.The device fell off Mr Sharif's ear again after someone helped him with it, triggering a burst of audible laughter from the Russian president.Eventually, an official helped the Pakistani leader put on the earphone properly for the meeting to commence.Back...
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
Fans slam ex-cricketer for his ‘cheap’ comments against Pakistan
Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member team led by talismanic batter Babar Azam that will represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia. However, contrary to widespread expectations that the national selectors would make some changes in the squad, they decided to include almost all the players who featured in the recent Asia Cup tournament where the Men in Green to Sri Lanka in the final. Despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return to the team, the announcement was heavily scrutinized by Pakistani supporters and former players. Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was not at all impressed with the choice of cricketers the PCB named in its squad for the mega even Down Under.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
India condemns community violence in Leicester after 15 arrested
India has condemned the community violence that rocked Leicester over the weekend.Police made several arrests after disturbances broke out at what the force termed “an unplanned protest” on Saturday.Fifteen people were then detained on Sunday evening in east Leicester “to deter further disorder”.The violence came amid tension between mainly young men from the Hindu and Muslim communities in the East Midlands city.Additional officers had been on patrol in the area in recent weeks after a number of incidents of disorder following an Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.In a tweet on Monday, India’s High Commission in the UK...
Queen's funeral: Emma the pony's breeder 'would be so proud'
The breeder of Emma the pony would have been "so proud" of the part she played in the Queen's funeral procession, his aunt said. Fell pony Emma stood between flowers on Windsor Castle's Long Walk as Elizabeth II's coffin passed on Monday. The black pony was bred at the Murthwaite...
Nine killed in campaign accident in Brazil
An auditorium hosting a campaign event ahead of Brazil's upcoming elections partially collapsed on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring at least 31, authorities said. There were 64 people in all in attendance at the time, officials said.
Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
