Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member team led by talismanic batter Babar Azam that will represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia. However, contrary to widespread expectations that the national selectors would make some changes in the squad, they decided to include almost all the players who featured in the recent Asia Cup tournament where the Men in Green to Sri Lanka in the final. Despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return to the team, the announcement was heavily scrutinized by Pakistani supporters and former players. Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was not at all impressed with the choice of cricketers the PCB named in its squad for the mega even Down Under.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO