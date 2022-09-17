Read full article on original website
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Photo
Danica Patrick had a pretty fun time at a music festival earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, who's since retired and ventured into the business and broadcasting world, had some fun at Burning Man. Patrick got into the music festival spirit, too. The legendary race car driver's...
Sterling Mahomes Looks Absolutely Adorable in All Pink as She Celebrates Mini Milestone
Sterling Mahomes turned 1 1/2 over the weekend and she celebrated by making an appearance wearing the cutest pink Chiefs gear. Her mom, Brittany Mahomes, shared some snapshots of the little one who joined her dad Patrick as he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. “Dad is...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
Colt Cabana: My Brother is the Director of Family Guy. He Also Shares a Bank Account With My Mother
Colt Cabana has not made any public comments about CM Punk or any of the backstage issues that have arisen in the past few months in AEW; however, during one of his streams on Twitch, Cabana made a reference to something that Punk said without mentioning his name directly. During...
WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss Boasts an Impressive Net Worth
Fans of the Street Outlaws franchise have grown to love star JJ Da Boss and his family since they first stepped onto the scene. Between his large family dynamic and impressive collection of cars, JJ Da Boss quickly became a fan favorite and got nearly everyone wanting to know more. Let’s take a deep dive into the father-of-eleven’s net worth!
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
Sandhagen finishes Song with doctor's stoppage in UFC main event
Cory Sandhagen took down Song Yadong via TKO (doctor's stoppage) in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Song suffered a deep cut above his eyebrow, which led to the stoppage following the fourth round. Sandhagen inflicted the decisive damage to Song with an elbow in the second round.
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Big nWo Would’ve Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
During the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff responded to a hypothetical question relating to the nWo. Bischoff discussed how much bigger the group could have become if Hulk Hogan had not joined the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan was the third man to join the group after the two.
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn
If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status
That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
