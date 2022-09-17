ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

syvnews.com

Santa Ynez High School crowns Homecoming king and queen

Santa Ynez High School crowned its Homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Pirates' football game Friday night. Carlos Villa was voted the school's senior king while classmate Sydney Gills won the Homecoming queen honors. Santa Ynez hosted Mission Prep in a Mountain League football game Friday, with Mission Prep winning 32-27.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Natalie Abarca has been playing some really strong tennis. She had multiple wins at the California Tennis Tournament this past weekend. And then in the game against Arroyo Grande, she had a great day with a win in singles and a win in doubles play. She is determined and dedicated. – Coach Laura Clowes.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Mild storm brings measurable rain to northern Santa Barbara County

After about nine months with no significant rainfall, a mild early-season storm dropped measurable amounts on northern Santa Barbara County on Monday, and the National Weather Service said showers are expected to continue into Tuesday. But total amounts varied widely from the cold front that forecasters said would begin moving...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
GOLETA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
PASO ROBLES, CA

