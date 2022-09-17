Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Malakai Black Makes First Statement Following AEW Release Reports
Last year Malakai Black was released from WWE and shortly after he made his way to All Elite Wrestling. Recently it was reported that Black was granted a conditional release from AEW, but Black hasn’t said much following talk of his release. On Saturday night Malakai Black competed at...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Whether WWE Has Changed Under New Leadership
WWE's new regime of power is in full swing at this point, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the role of Chief Content Officer. But does a seasoned veteran like Dolph Ziggler see any difference in how things are ran behind the scenes?
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Colt Cabana: My Brother is the Director of Family Guy. He Also Shares a Bank Account With My Mother
Colt Cabana has not made any public comments about CM Punk or any of the backstage issues that have arisen in the past few months in AEW; however, during one of his streams on Twitch, Cabana made a reference to something that Punk said without mentioning his name directly. During...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Liv Morgan On SmackDown
Shotzi officially turned babyface this past Friday on "SmackDown" when she rescued Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, WWE reportedly had a different creative direction for the segment prior to the show. According to Fightful Select,...
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Reportedly Wanted To Go Back To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company parted ways with former NXT Champion Malakai Black. Shortly after his WWE release Black made his way to AEW where he went on to form to House of Black stable. However, it was...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Signs New Deal With The Company
When it comes to stars who have made an impression on the AEW fans it certainly seems that MJF is at the top of the list. MJF spent several months away from AEW after he cut a promo back in June where he called Tony Khan “a f***ing mark” but he recently returned to television at the All Out pay-per-view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
PWMania
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked for His AEW Release and Addresses His Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after his match at the Perseverance event held by Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California, Malakai Black took the time to talk to the fans in attendance. On Sunday evening, Black issued a statement that was more detailed than his previous one regarding his...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis on Her Current Impact Wrestling Deal, Talks With Tony Khan, Triple H, and WOW
– During a recent interview with Will Washington, Righteous Reg, and Phil Lindsey for Fightful’s Grapsody, Maria Kanellis discussed her current Impact Wrestling status, having talks with Triple H, Tony Khan, WOW, and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:. Maria Kanellis on her current deal with Impact: “I’m...
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long On The Current WWE Talent Not Having To Deal With John Laurinaitis' 'Bullsh-T'
Former WWE "SmackDown" General Manager and referee Teddy Long isn't likely to exchange Christmas cards with John Laurinaitis anytime soon. Laurinaitis, the former EVP of Talent Relations in WWE, was released by the company after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that he and former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon were accused of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct.
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Comments On Possible AEW Authority Role
AEW may not have an Undertaker for people to go "one on one" with, but it's certainly a promotion that likes a nice tag match. Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman recently asked former 'WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long how he'd feel about playing an on-air authority figure in the fledgling promotion. "Well, if that's what they wanted to do," Long said with a laugh. "They rehash everything, you know what I mean?"
PWMania
AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed
It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution. According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.
PWMania
Malakai Black Speaks Out Amidst Reports of Being Granted His AEW Release
Malakai Black, who reportedly received a conditional release from AEW, took part in the Perseverance event of Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California. Black spoke to fans about his place in wrestling after the contest. Following the match, Black said the following to fans about his status in...
PWMania
Taz Addresses How AEW Has Handled HOOK
HOOK, the son of Taz, has only been wrestling for a little over a year, but the fans have taken a liking to him because of the way he presents himself. Additionally, the promotion has booked him strongly with his undefeated record of 13-0. Taz discussed the ways in which...
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Bowens Comments On The Acclaimed Exceeding Expectations At AEW All Out
Out of all the matches that took place at AEW All Out, few, if any, garnered the level of reaction from the crowd as The Acclaimed against Swerve in Our Glory. In an interview with Fred Richani of The Sports Courier, Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed shared his thoughts on the match and the positive reactions to it.
Yardbarker
Report: WWE considering a big farewell for Vince McMahon during WrestleMania weekend
Dave Meltzer confirmed that he has heard rumblings about Vince McMahon getting a big farewell next year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The story was first reported in The US Sun on Sunday and they noted that co-CEO/Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon is in the middle of those talks. The Sun...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Comments On Backstage Problems In AEW
MJF isn't "on the team," but he is present in the AEW locker room. In a recent interview with "The MMA Hour" host Ariel Helwani, MJF was asked whether he felt the "inmates were running the asylum" in AEW. "I don't know if I agree with that," the AEW original...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Wight Addresses The Challenges Of Doing AEW Commentary
AEW's Paul Wight has had a long and storied career as an in-ring competitor, both as The Giant in WCW and Big Show in WWE. Over the past year and a half, Wight has been transitioning into a commentator role, which has not been without its challenges. In an interview...
Comments / 2