Yukon overcomes the odds, gets first win by shocking previously undefeated Norman North

By Michael Kinney

YUKON - The odds were stacked against Yukon.

Coming into Friday night, the Millers had yet to win a game and had been outscored 80-16 in their two previous outings.

They were facing an undefeated Norman North squad with Division I talents sprinkled throughout the roster. Including a running back who had been destroying defenses with ease.

Despite all of that, the Millers found the right ingredients to pull off the upset and knocked off the Timberwolves, 28-23, Friday night at Millers Stadium.

“The kids played hard,” Yukon coach Marshall Hahn said. “Winning is hard.”

The game was in doubt until the final minutes and North had its chances to leave the game with the victory.

Leading by five with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Yukon had the ball on their own half-yard line after a great punt from the Timberwolves.

All Norman North needed was a defensive three-and-out and it would potentially be in great position to score a game-winning TD in the final minutes.

However, the Millers weren’t going to make it that easy.

With 3:07 on the clock, YHS converted a key third down by giving the ball to tailback Logan Day, who burst through the middle of the Timberwolves’ defense for a 30-yard gain.

After a penalty moved the ball near midfield, the Millers once again found themselves needing to convert a third-and-12 to keep the ball out of the Timberwolves’ hands.

This time, it was quarterback Logan Troxell who scrambled to his right and ran for the first down to seal the game. For the first time this year, Yukon was able to get into the victory formation and run the clock down.

“The key was staying together,” Day said. “I think we kept our composure well and stayed together.

"That’s what it came down to, being a team and making plays.”

When the night started, it didn’t look like it was going to be a good ending for the Millers.

Ezra Johnson was injured on the second play of the game. The senior stayed on the ground for some time before having to be helped off the field with a compression sleeve on his right arm.

However, the injury didn’t slow the Millers down.

Troxell broke free for a long gain down the sideline until he was tackled at the 1-yard line. The Millers scored on the next play to take a 7-0 advantage.

However, the lead lasted less than a minute. North quarterback Kamden Sixkiller spotted Cason Cabbiness two plays into the Timberwolves' opening drive for a deep touchdown pass down the YHS sideline.

A second Timberwolves touchdown from Chapman McKown was wiped away due to a holding penalty. They settled for a 25-yard field goal and a 10-7 advantage.

Yukon came right back with an 80-yard drive that featured the running of Troxell and Jesse Eakers. But it was a 10-yard pass play to Day that put the Millers up 14-10.

“That’s just how I am,” Day said. “I’m not the fastest or the strongest, but I am going to go out there and do stuff and make plays.

Whether it’s third-and-18 or third-and-5, I’m going to go make a play any time I get the ball.”

Yukon’s defense did a sound job of corralling McKown. The Oklahoma commit saw a red jersey in his face wherever he went on the field before he was injured in the third quarter and had to leave the game.

That forced North to go to the air more than usual and that resulted in a pair of interceptions from Riley Smith and Lucas Jones in the second quarter.

“My assignment was just to come down inside the first receiver,” Smith said. “I saw the quarterback throw it my way.

"They can’t test me on my side. Don’t throw it my way.”

Troxell scored once more to give the Millers a 21-10 halftime advantage.

North scored first in the second half on a Brayden Dorney touchdown catch from Sixkiller with 3:34 left in the third. Eakers came back with his own on a short TD run and the Millers were back on top, 28-17.

Yukon tried to salt the game away at the start of the fourth quarter by driving deep into North territory. However, the Timberwolves' defense came up with a stop and forced a field goal attempt that would have given the Millers a 14-point advantage.

However, North blocked the field goal and Mason Pace returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. North went for the two-point conversion, but Sixkiller was sacked and the score stayed at 28-23 with 10:15 left in the game.

“This is a momentum win,” Day said. “We have conference next week and we are more than excited. This is a great win.”

Norman North (2-1) will look to get back in the win column next week when the Timberwolves host Bixby on Sept. 23. Yukon (1-2) will face off with rival Mustang at Millers Stadium on Sept. 23 as well.