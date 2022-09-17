Read full article on original website
Related
Breathtaking Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River in New York
An amazing double rainbow shined across the Hudson River. "What does this mean!!?" We have photos and videos of this stunning sight. On Monday around 4:30 p.m., scattered thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Hudson Valley. Severe Thunderstorms Passes Through Hudson Valley, New York. "Showers and thunderstorms are rolling east...
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Some New York State Trees Painted White? Why You Need To Do This!
As Summer officially fades this week we will turn our attention to the gorgeous Fall foliage of our New York State trees. One tree in particular caught my attention recently. Not because of the reds, yellows and oranges. This tree was white!. I wondered why there would be a white...
IN THIS ARTICLE
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family
A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York. On September 7, at approximately 5:50...
Remarkable Hudson Valley Resorts And Hotels To Visit From Famous TV/Films
The Hudson Valley has been hopping over the past several years with movie sets, casting calls, and celebrity sightings. I'm sure you've heard the phrase 'Hollywood on the Hudson' a time or two in conversations, right? Then there are those times that you'll be watching TV or at the movies and see a place that looks pretty familiar but you're not sure why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want to Shoot an Apple Cannon? Check Out These 3 HV Orchards
In a few short days, fall will officially fall upon the Hudson Valley. This means visitors from near and far will travel to the Mid-Hudson Region to embrace the gorgeous foliage views, apple & pumpkin picking, and spooky haunted attractions. But if you're looking for something different to do that...
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York
It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
How to Get a Bridge Named After Someone in New York State?
Driving around New York State, I often pass roads or bridges that have been named after people, of course this got me to wondering. What do you need to do to have a bridge named after you in New York?. Not that I would want to name it after myself,...
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When
One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
Your Hudson Valley Electric Bill May Increase By Another 60%
A Hudson Valley utility supply company is warning of another drastic price change. Officials are blaming several factors. Central Hudson is warning customers to prepare to pay more for energy supply. The residential price for electric supply increased on Sept. 13 from 8.32 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in August to 13.06 cents per kWh, an over 60 percent increase.
Taste Test Review of Celebrity’s Hudson Valley Beer
True beer lovers know the taste of locally produced beverages. Craft beers not only taste fresher but they also have a special story behind them, especially when they're made in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever had food or beverages that were made by a celebrity?. Personally, I don't believe...
Will There Be a Pumpkin Shortage This October?
If you're planning on carving a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, should you start shopping for the perfect pumpkin earlier than usual?. You may have heard some rumblings about the possibility of a pumpkin shortage and, unfortunately, that may be true. Experts are predicting a lackluster crop this year due to the drought conditions we've been experiencing over the summer.
Fugitive From Justice Arrested For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days In Hudson Valley
A teen was charged with stealing a car in the Hudson Valley. After he was released he was accused of swiping another car. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, members from the Suffern Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The car was stolen on Sept. 8, but was reported to police on Sept. 13, police say.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival
It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0