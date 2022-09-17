ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Breathtaking Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River in New York

An amazing double rainbow shined across the Hudson River. "What does this mean!!?" We have photos and videos of this stunning sight. On Monday around 4:30 p.m., scattered thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Hudson Valley. Severe Thunderstorms Passes Through Hudson Valley, New York. "Showers and thunderstorms are rolling east...
NEWBURGH, NY
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#Hudson Valley#Haunted Attractions#Most Haunted#Haunted Houses#Western New York#Haunt World Magazine#The Guinness World Record
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
Remarkable Hudson Valley Resorts And Hotels To Visit From Famous TV/Films

The Hudson Valley has been hopping over the past several years with movie sets, casting calls, and celebrity sightings. I'm sure you've heard the phrase 'Hollywood on the Hudson' a time or two in conversations, right? Then there are those times that you'll be watching TV or at the movies and see a place that looks pretty familiar but you're not sure why.
TRAVEL
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat

Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
5 Things we Love About Wurtsboro, New York

It's been called one of the Hudson Valley's best "Hallmark" type towns. The village of Wurtsboro is one of the towns in the Hudson Valley that has gotten a bit of a "bad rap" over the years. So bad that we have heard some people call it "Worstboro" instead of Wurtsboro. OUCH! Wurtsboro has also been mentioned a few times in recent lists of Hudson Valley towns with the ugliest names (the full list of towns is below. Before you scroll down to look at the list let us share some of the things we LOVE about Wurtsboro, New York!
WURTSBORO, NY
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When

One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Your Hudson Valley Electric Bill May Increase By Another 60%

A Hudson Valley utility supply company is warning of another drastic price change. Officials are blaming several factors. Central Hudson is warning customers to prepare to pay more for energy supply. The residential price for electric supply increased on Sept. 13 from 8.32 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in August to 13.06 cents per kWh, an over 60 percent increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taste Test Review of Celebrity’s Hudson Valley Beer

True beer lovers know the taste of locally produced beverages. Craft beers not only taste fresher but they also have a special story behind them, especially when they're made in the Hudson Valley. Have you ever had food or beverages that were made by a celebrity?. Personally, I don't believe...
DRINKS
Will There Be a Pumpkin Shortage This October?

If you're planning on carving a jack-o-lantern for Halloween, should you start shopping for the perfect pumpkin earlier than usual?. You may have heard some rumblings about the possibility of a pumpkin shortage and, unfortunately, that may be true. Experts are predicting a lackluster crop this year due to the drought conditions we've been experiencing over the summer.
AGRICULTURE
Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival

It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
