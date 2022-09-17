Photos: This ain't some Pocatello polka - it's the 'Black and Blue Bowl' football rivalry
POCATELLO, Idaho - As it seems to be tradition in the annual "Black and Blue Bowl" rivalry game - the Highland Rams are still kings of Pocatello.
After all the scoring came in the first half, the fourth-ranked 5A Rams needed two fourth-quarter defensive stands in their own territory to hold off No. 2 4A Pocatello, 14-7, at Iron Horse Stadium on Friday night.
Jackson Riddle tallied both touchdowns for Highland, including the go-ahead 51-yard scoring fumble early in the second quarter.
It was the Rams' 12th consecutive victory in the rivalry series.
Here is Pat Sutphin's photo gallery from the Highland-Pocatello game:
