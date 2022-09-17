ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Photos: This ain't some Pocatello polka - it's the 'Black and Blue Bowl' football rivalry

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmBjU_0hzCa5kR00

POCATELLO, Idaho - As it seems to be tradition in the annual "Black and Blue Bowl" rivalry game - the Highland Rams are still kings of Pocatello.

After all the scoring came in the first half, the fourth-ranked 5A Rams needed two fourth-quarter defensive stands in their own territory to hold off No. 2 4A Pocatello, 14-7, at Iron Horse Stadium on Friday night.

Jackson Riddle tallied both touchdowns for Highland, including the go-ahead 51-yard scoring fumble early in the second quarter.

It was the Rams' 12th consecutive victory in the rivalry series.

Here is Pat Sutphin's photo gallery from the Highland-Pocatello game:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3kYE_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdk5C_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gb2OH_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8HaH_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3HLX_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoNJY_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrxvj_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vN29H_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055lpv_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqZqF_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siLBN_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptFQN_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwv7L_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yM7Jh_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y05FG_0hzCa5kR00

Photo by Pat Sutphin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
violetskyadventures.com

See this Giant Eagle Fountain in Idaho Falls

Located in the roundabout on Utah Avenue stands a huge fountain dedicated to the history of Idaho Falls. It is thought to be one of the largest eagle monuments in the world. In fact, much of the materials that compose the fountain were locally sourced as it was constructed in 2006.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Roundup from Week 4

Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener. Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Pocatello, ID
Football
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Idaho State Journal

'STILL GOING STRONG': Pocatello Electric celebrates 120 years in business with weekly gift giveaways leading up to grand celebration in December

POCATELLO — One of the oldest appliance stores in the country is celebrating its 120th anniversary by giving back to the community it has served for over a century. Pocatello Electric, located in downtown Pocatello at 258 N. Main St., is holding weekly gift giveaways leading up to its grand celebration party on Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. “I didn’t want to have the celebration all in one...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Blue#Polka#American Football#Iron Horse Stadium#Photo Gallery Photo
Post Register

Halloween robber sentenced to prison

An Idaho Falls man who robbed a convenience store on Halloween last year has been sentenced to prison. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Kaden Wray, 28, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to seven years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
PRESTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Husband and wife die in plane crash east of Preston

A husband and wife from Oregon died in a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry on Wednesday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located the couple’s bodies with the downed aircraft east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide the names of the deceased individuals once all next of kin have...
PRESTON, ID
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy