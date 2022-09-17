ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener

The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Beats Malibu 15-3; Santa Ynez Suffers First Defeat, to San Luis Obispo

The Carpinteria girls tennis team improved to 4-1 in Citrus Coast League play with a 15-3 win over visiting Santa Paula Thursday. “I was happy with how we performed and the sportsmanship that both teams displayed,” Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. “We had a few new faces in doubles, but they stepped up to the challenge and really played well today.”
CARPINTERIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
Santa Barbara County, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
City
Pacifica, CA
Ventura, CA
Education
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Ventura, CA
Football
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu

The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
CARPINTERIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Castro
Noozhawk

Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa

After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Staging Pre-Game ‘Fan Rounds Up’ Before Saturday’s Clash With L.A. Southwest

The SBCC Athletics Department will be hosting a Fan Round Up this Saturday, Sept. 24 before the Vaqueros take on L.A. Southwest College in football at La Playa Stadium. One hour before the 1 p.m. kickoff, SBCC fans are invited to bring a chair to the team-spirit event at Lot 2C in front of the stadium. There will be a food truck and free parking for all in attendance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Crunch Time#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Win
Noozhawk

Athena Bow Graham Scores for SBCC in 1-1 Draw Against Santa Monica

Athena Bow Graham scored for the SBCC women's soccer team in a 1-1 draw at Santa Monica on Tuesday. After conceding a goal in the 11th minute, the Vaqueros (1-1-4) didn't take long to equalize. SBCC's forwards linked up in the 20th minute, as Graham, a Santa Barbara High alum, took a pass from Theresa English and scored her first goal as a Vaquero .
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Boys Beach Volleyball Beats Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos

The San Marcos boys beach volleyball team swept crosstown rivals Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos to open club league play during the week. The Royals topped DP, 2-1, on Wednesday. They got straight-sets wins from Jack Wilson/Hansen Streeter at the No. 1 spot and Cliff Ficker/Kyle Foley at No. 2.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ramon Zarate Angel Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1952-2022

Born on Oct. 16, 1952 in Santa Barbara to Ramon Zarate and Teresa Angel, Ramon Zarate Angel Jr. was the third of eight children. As a second generation true native of Santa Barbara, he attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1970.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Battle Stubborn Vegetation Fire in Santa Maria Riverbed

Firefighters battled a small but stubborn vegetation fire Wednesday night in the riverbed west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched shortly after 6:15 p.m. to the blaze in the riverbed near Bonita School Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The fire was...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy