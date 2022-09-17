Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener
The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Girls Lose; Santa Ynez Beats Atascadero
The Santa Barbara girls golf team faced a tough Righetti squad Thursday, losing 248 to 272 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club. Ella Arce posted the low score for the Dons, shooting a 45. Righetti’s Grace Minetti took medalist honors with a 44. “Senior captain Ella Arce has led...
Noozhawk
Inspired by First-Set Comeback, Santa Barbara Volleyball Beats San Marcos to Sweep Series
While it didn’t win the first set, the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team was feeling pretty good as it went back to the bench Thursday night in the Channel League first-place showdown against San Marcos. The Dons had good reasons to feel that way. They roared back from...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Beats Malibu 15-3; Santa Ynez Suffers First Defeat, to San Luis Obispo
The Carpinteria girls tennis team improved to 4-1 in Citrus Coast League play with a 15-3 win over visiting Santa Paula Thursday. “I was happy with how we performed and the sportsmanship that both teams displayed,” Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. “We had a few new faces in doubles, but they stepped up to the challenge and really played well today.”
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Stays in Channel League hunt with Sweep of Buena; Cate Loses to La Reina
The Dos Pueblos girls came out of the gates strong to stay in the Channel League mix with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Buena at home on Thursday. The Chargers are now 7-2 in league play and 16-5 overall. “I really loved the fight and consistent effort we displayed...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu
The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
Noozhawk
Nic Prentice Scores 6 Goals, but San Marcos Falls to Laguna Beach at Villa Park tourney
San Marcos drew a a tough draw on the first day of the Villa Park tournament, losing to Division 1 favorite Laguna Beach 17-8. The Royals kept it close in the first half, down by just one at halftime, 6-5. But five unanswered points helped Laguna Beach take a 12-6 lead on the way to the final score.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Wins 9th One-Goal Game of Season, 12-11 Over Buena
Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team held on for a 12-11 victory at Buena in a Channel League game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs scored with 40 seconds left to make it a one-goal game. They had a chance to tie the score with 15 seconds to go but their shot went wide.
Noozhawk
Six Unanswered Goals, Good Defense Lead San Marcos Water Polo Past Dos Pueblos, 13-6
San Marcos took the liveliness out of Wednesday’s crosstown water polo match with Dos Pueblos by forcing turnovers and scoring six unanswered goals in the first half en route to a 13-6 win at the Elings Aquatic Center. Nic Prentice hit a tough fadeaway shot to break a 2-2...
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa
After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
Noozhawk
SBCC Staging Pre-Game ‘Fan Rounds Up’ Before Saturday’s Clash With L.A. Southwest
The SBCC Athletics Department will be hosting a Fan Round Up this Saturday, Sept. 24 before the Vaqueros take on L.A. Southwest College in football at La Playa Stadium. One hour before the 1 p.m. kickoff, SBCC fans are invited to bring a chair to the team-spirit event at Lot 2C in front of the stadium. There will be a food truck and free parking for all in attendance.
Noozhawk
Owen Bates Scores Two Goals in Return to Field, Helping Westmont Win Fifth Straight
Owen Bates added special touch to Westmont's 6-0 men's soccer rout of visiting Bethesda on Wednesday at Thorrington Field. Bates, who missed all of last season due to a knee injury, scored two goals in his first game in 517 days. The San Marcos alum finished a pass from John...
Noozhawk
Athena Bow Graham Scores for SBCC in 1-1 Draw Against Santa Monica
Athena Bow Graham scored for the SBCC women's soccer team in a 1-1 draw at Santa Monica on Tuesday. After conceding a goal in the 11th minute, the Vaqueros (1-1-4) didn't take long to equalize. SBCC's forwards linked up in the 20th minute, as Graham, a Santa Barbara High alum, took a pass from Theresa English and scored her first goal as a Vaquero .
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Beach Volleyball Beats Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos
The San Marcos boys beach volleyball team swept crosstown rivals Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos to open club league play during the week. The Royals topped DP, 2-1, on Wednesday. They got straight-sets wins from Jack Wilson/Hansen Streeter at the No. 1 spot and Cliff Ficker/Kyle Foley at No. 2.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Golfer Jeffrey Forster Representing First Tee Central Coast at PGA Event in Pebble Beach
San Marcos High golf team member Jeffrey Forster has been selected to represent the First Tee Central Coast chapter at this week's PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Forster will be joined by Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo at...
Noozhawk
Ramon Zarate Angel Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1952-2022
Born on Oct. 16, 1952 in Santa Barbara to Ramon Zarate and Teresa Angel, Ramon Zarate Angel Jr. was the third of eight children. As a second generation true native of Santa Barbara, he attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1970.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Noozhawk
Marc and Lynne Benioff Gift $60 Million to UCSB for Ocean Science Research
Driven to improve and safeguard the health of the oceans through science and technology, Marc and Lynne Benioff have made a gift of $60 million to UC Santa Barbara, one of the world’s most important marine research centers. The new donation is the largest ever for ocean science at...
Noozhawk
Environmental Defense Center, City of Lompoc Settle Lawsuit Over Wastewater Discharge
The Environmental Defense Center and the City of Lompoc have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that the wastewater treatment facility improperly released contaminated water into a pair of waterways. EDC attorneys filed the federal lawsuit against the city in early 2021, alleging violations of the federal Water Pollution...
Noozhawk
Firefighters Battle Stubborn Vegetation Fire in Santa Maria Riverbed
Firefighters battled a small but stubborn vegetation fire Wednesday night in the riverbed west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched shortly after 6:15 p.m. to the blaze in the riverbed near Bonita School Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The fire was...
