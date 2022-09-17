Liverpool Duo Harvey Elliot & Fabio Carvalho Nominated For Golden Boy Alongside Jude Bellingham
Both Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho have been nominated for this years Golden Boy award.
The golden boy nominations have been announced and it includes two Liverpool youngsters and one future Liverpool star.
The prestigious award which was made in 2003 has seen some of the best players in world football collect. Players such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland have all been winners of the award.
The standout players of the list are:
Pedri - Barcelona & Spain
Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund & England
Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool & Portugal
Harvey Elliot - Liverpool & England
Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid & France
Gavi - Barcelona & Spain
Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund & Germany
Ansu Fati - Barcelona &
Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich & Holland
Here are the rest of the nominees.
Liverpool’s Havrvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho are joined by Jude Bellingham , who they may play alongside next season at club level. Karim Adeyemi , Pedri , Gavi , and Ryan Gravenberch have all had links with a move to Anfield over the last two years.
