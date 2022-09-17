ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Duo Harvey Elliot & Fabio Carvalho Nominated For Golden Boy Alongside Jude Bellingham

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW7gd_0hzCYffc00

Both Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho have been nominated for this years Golden Boy award.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The golden boy nominations have been announced and it includes two Liverpool youngsters and one future Liverpool star.

The prestigious award which was made in 2003 has seen some of the best players in world football collect. Players such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland have all been winners of the award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HodQ9_0hzCYffc00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The standout players of the list are:

Pedri - Barcelona & Spain

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund & England

Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool & Portugal

Harvey Elliot - Liverpool & England

Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid & France

Gavi - Barcelona & Spain

Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund & Germany

Ansu Fati - Barcelona &

Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich & Holland

Here are the rest of the nominees.

Liverpool’s Havrvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho are joined by Jude Bellingham , who they may play alongside next season at club level. Karim Adeyemi , Pedri , Gavi , and Ryan Gravenberch have all had links with a move to Anfield over the last two years.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Karim Adeyemi
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Ryan Gravenberch
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool Football Club#Pedri Barcelona Spain#Fati
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton appoint Italian as manager

Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins

MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy