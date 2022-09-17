Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022
Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Frederick welcomes in Naeem Veera and his mother Molly Veera to discuss Naeem’s journey through the Insight Treatment Center. Along with Lisa Dixon, Insight Treatment’s Admission Director, Naeem’s reflects on his experiences and discusses some of the signs both he and Molly noticed as early as kindergarten.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested In Castaic For Vandalism After Argument Turns Physical
A woman was arrested in Castaic Sunday after she was allegedly in a verbal argument with another individual which turned into physical vandalism. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at a gas station in Castaic after two individuals were involved in a verbal argument, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return
Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
Santa Clarita Radio
OPINION: The Straight And Narrow On Saugus School Bonds
I take great pleasure responding to the recent allegation made by Dr. Colleen Hawkins that Mr. Stephen Petzold made misleading comments regarding the management of Saugus Unified School District Measure EE bonds. In 2014 the SUSD placed Measure EE on the ballot. Measure EE was a Proposition 39 bond that...
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman With Outstanding DUI Warrant Arrested In Castaic For Public Intoxication
A woman with an outstanding driving under the influence (DUI) warrant was arrested in Castaic for public intoxication Saturday. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic regarding an intoxicated female transient, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “Upon...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Saugus Crash
A person was transported to the hospital after they collided with a pole and were trapped in their vehicle in a Saugus crash. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Vasquez Canyon Road, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route
A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour Discusses Anxiety, Depression And Teen Mental Health
Insight treatment center in Santa Clarita specialist Fredrick hosts the Insight Treatment Hour designed to promote teen mental health, and he has brought on a special guest, Dr. Muradian to talk about parenting techniques. Dr. Regine Muradian is a published author and public speaker with her own private practice in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Couple Arrested, Charged With Domestic Battery On One Another
A couple was arrested and both charged with domestic battery after allegedly assaulting one another during an argument. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Olympic Crest Drive in Canyon Country regarding a possible domestic violence call for service, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
California To Offer Free Online Tutoring
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners. Newsom also announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties...
Santa Clarita Radio
Docent-Led Tour To Be Hosted By Dave Berg At Local Rancho Camulos Museum
Dave Berg, author of “Behind the Curtain ” is set to share the highlights of his career with Jay Leno in a docent-led tour at Rancho Camulos Museum. On Sept. 25 guests can enjoy an afternoon at the historic buildings and gardens at the museum before engaging in a docent-led tour with Berg.
