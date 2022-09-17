Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Frederick welcomes in Naeem Veera and his mother Molly Veera to discuss Naeem’s journey through the Insight Treatment Center. Along with Lisa Dixon, Insight Treatment’s Admission Director, Naeem’s reflects on his experiences and discusses some of the signs both he and Molly noticed as early as kindergarten.

