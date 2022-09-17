ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

SkySports

Naomi Osaka ends four-match losing run in Tokyo as Daria Saville retires injured

Naomi Osaka ended a four-match losing run in unfortunate fashion in Tokyo when opponent Daria Saville retired injured in only the second game of the match. The Australian's career has been blighted by injury, including long-term knee and Achilles problems, and it is only this year she has returned to the top 100.
TENNIS
SkySports

St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Champions' 38-game unbeaten run in Scottish Premiership is ended

Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to a crashing end as St Mirren climbed to third in the table with a deserved 2-0 victory over the champions. Almost 12 months to the day since the Hoops' last league defeat, headers from captain Mark O'Hara (43) and Jonah Ayunga (53) inspired St Mirren to their first home win over Celtic in 12 years and inflicted a first league loss on the visitors in 38 games.
SOCCER
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Playing for the Planet: Rugby League's plant based power

Our 'Playing for the Planet' series is back, as we focus on athletes taking positive climate action. David Garrido and double Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills visit Warrington Wolves' Robbie Mulhern for the latest episode.
RUGBY
SkySports

Cameron Smith claims maiden LIV title in Chicago | Official World Golf Ranking resolution needed 'quite soon'

Open champion Cameron Smith closed with a three-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round as he claimed his first title since switching to the LIV series. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.
CHICAGO, IL
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Melbourne Cup: Three-time winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy booked to ride favourite Deauville Legend for James Ferguson

Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend will have the assistance of Kerrin McEvoy when he bids for glory at Flemington on November 1. McEvoy has won the 'race that stops the nation' three times in his illustrious career, first striking on Brew for Michael Moroney in 2000, before adding to his tally aboard Almandin (Robert Hickmott, 2016) and Charlie Appleby's Cross Counter in 2018.
WORLD
SkySports

Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club

Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi appointed Brighton head coach on four-year deal

Brighton have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year deal. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo before leaving for Shakhtar.
PREMIER LEAGUE

