Open champion Cameron Smith closed with a three-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round as he claimed his first title since switching to the LIV series. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO