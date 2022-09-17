Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Naomi Osaka ends four-match losing run in Tokyo as Daria Saville retires injured
Naomi Osaka ended a four-match losing run in unfortunate fashion in Tokyo when opponent Daria Saville retired injured in only the second game of the match. The Australian's career has been blighted by injury, including long-term knee and Achilles problems, and it is only this year she has returned to the top 100.
SkySports
St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Champions' 38-game unbeaten run in Scottish Premiership is ended
Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership came to a crashing end as St Mirren climbed to third in the table with a deserved 2-0 victory over the champions. Almost 12 months to the day since the Hoops' last league defeat, headers from captain Mark O'Hara (43) and Jonah Ayunga (53) inspired St Mirren to their first home win over Celtic in 12 years and inflicted a first league loss on the visitors in 38 games.
SkySports
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Playing for the Planet: Rugby League's plant based power
Our 'Playing for the Planet' series is back, as we focus on athletes taking positive climate action. David Garrido and double Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills visit Warrington Wolves' Robbie Mulhern for the latest episode.
SkySports
Liverpool Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Katie Stengel's penalties seal shock win for Reds
Two second-half penalties from Katie Stengel earned Liverpool a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on their WSL return in front of a record-breaking crowd at Prenton Park. The champions looked set for a routine evening when they were awarded the first penalty of the game inside two minutes....
SkySports
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion returning to the Dublin senior football panel for 2023
The Dublin footballers have received a significant boost with the news that Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will be rejoining the panel for 2023. Both players, who were central to the Dubs' stunning dominance under Jim Gavin, left the panel in recent years due to personal reasons. Their absence was...
SkySports
Cameron Smith claims maiden LIV title in Chicago | Official World Golf Ranking resolution needed 'quite soon'
Open champion Cameron Smith closed with a three-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round as he claimed his first title since switching to the LIV series. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf-Immelman sought PGA Tour explanation for Oosthuizen's Presidents Cup ban
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 20 (Reuters) - International captain Trevor Immelman said on Tuesday he asked the PGA Tour why Louis Oosthuizen, who resigned his membership before it became known that he joined LIV Golf, could not be part of his squad for this week's Presidents Cup.
GOLF・
SkySports
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion return: Why GAA must do more to stop driving top players from the intercounty game
The news of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion's return spread like wildfire on Sunday evening, after Dessie Farrell made the announcement in the most understated of manners. Half-way into a run-of-the-mill interview with Dublin GAA's in-house media channel, in which Farrell reviewed the county championship quarter-finals, the bomb was dropped:
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Melbourne Cup: Three-time winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy booked to ride favourite Deauville Legend for James Ferguson
Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend will have the assistance of Kerrin McEvoy when he bids for glory at Flemington on November 1. McEvoy has won the 'race that stops the nation' three times in his illustrious career, first striking on Brew for Michael Moroney in 2000, before adding to his tally aboard Almandin (Robert Hickmott, 2016) and Charlie Appleby's Cross Counter in 2018.
SkySports
Youri Tielemans admits life is tough at Premier League bottom club Leicester but does not regret staying at the club
Youri Tielemans has admitted that life is "tough" at Leicester right now, with the club bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have only picked up one point from their opening seven top-flight matches, having lost six matches in a row. Recent 5-2 and 6-2 defeats away at Brighton and Tottenham respectively have increased the pressure on under-fire manager Brendan Rodgers.
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi appointed Brighton head coach on four-year deal
Brighton have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year deal. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo before leaving for Shakhtar.
Comments / 0