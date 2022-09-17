How Adam Breneman bet on himself, bounced back, and became a rising sports and media figure after Arizona State

A Utah Little League baseball player who fractured his skull before the 2022 Little League World Series in South Williamsport last month is home from the hospital. Easton Oliverson, 12, of St. George, Utah, went home from Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City last night where he has continued to recover from a fractured skull he received when he fell out of the top bunk in the player dormitory on Aug. 15.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO