How Adam Breneman bet on himself, bounced back, and became a rising sports and media figure after Arizona State

Pennsylvania high school football week 4 rankings
Each week the Pa. high school football landscape changes. And there’s always high drama at all corners of the Commonwealth. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 17. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams...
Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker sued by injured Utah player’s family
Update: Injured Little League baseball player goes home but has ‘very long road ahead,’ family says. The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15, fracturing his skull.
Injured Little League baseball player goes home but has ‘very long road ahead,’ family says
A Utah Little League baseball player who fractured his skull before the 2022 Little League World Series in South Williamsport last month is home from the hospital. Easton Oliverson, 12, of St. George, Utah, went home from Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City last night where he has continued to recover from a fractured skull he received when he fell out of the top bunk in the player dormitory on Aug. 15.
PA State Rep. wants Steelers games shown in Central Pennsylvania
The Steelers season kicked off with a wild finish in Cincinnati, but State Rep Patty Kim from Dauphin County says fans in central PA missed most of it.
Heat hopes it has found another defender who can shoot with Days. And the Crowder quandary
The Heat used a two-way contract as well as it possibly could in snagging Caleb Martin last summer.
Mid-Penn girls soccer stars for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in girls soccer Monday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Garrett White boots home game-winner for Northern boys soccer against West Perry
Garrett White booted one home from 35 yards out Monday to lead Northern to a 1-0 win over West Perry. Nolan Wimbrough had the assist on the play.
Antonio Corona leads Gettysburg boys soccer past Big Spring
Antonio Corona had two goals Monday to lead Gettysburg to a 4-2 boys soccer win over Big Spring. Yair Gonzalez Salinas and Noah Duffy each had a goal for Gettysburg.
Genna Bush hits milestone as Boiling Springs field hockey roughs up Middletown
Genna Bush hit a milestone and Boiling Springs roughed up Middletown, 13-0, Monday in field hockey. Bush had two goals to hit the 100-point mark for her career.
