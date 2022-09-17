Read full article on original website
$59 million 'hybrid' apartment community headed to Anna
ANNA, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth’s most active apartment developer plans to begin construction in December on a large, $59-million apartment community in Anna. Irving-based JPI plans to start construction on Dec. 15 on the project, called Villages of Waters...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Realtors Say Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market is Starting to Cool Off
The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market has been super hot for the last couple of years, but those in the housing industry say recent trends indicate the market may be cooling down. The stiff competition in North Texas and across the state to buy a home was due to a low...
Tech company relocates headquarters from Plano to Richardson's Innovation Quarter
The city of Richardson recently opened its headquarters in The Innovation Quarter at 1302 E. Collins Blvd on Sept. 14. Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating its headquarters to the Innovation Quarter at 1122 Alma Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating...
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
fox4news.com
H-E-B shoppers wait in line for Frisco store's opening
FRISCO, Texas - The newest H-E-B grocery store in North Texas is now open in Frisco in Collin County. Some people woke up early and waited in a line that wrapped around the store before it opened Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. The new 118,000-square-foot store is located at Main...
Home and Prices Continue Steady Decline in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
Median home prices again fell in August, continuing the local market’s steady decline, according to the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors. It’s not really big news considering how the national market is also cooling a bit. But it is another acknowledgment by a local realtors group that the slowdown is also a thing in North Texas.
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Breaks Ground on Whitlow, a New Luxury Mid-Rise Apartment Community in Lewisville, Texas
DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living ®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the groundbreaking of Whitlow, a new four-story, 420-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Lewisville, Texas, totaling nearly 600,000 square feet. Whitlow will be the firm’s eighth luxury rental property to be developed in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market. Construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.
dallasexpress.com
DFW is Fat, What Can We Do About It?
Everything is bigger in Texas, as the saying goes, but increasingly that mantra includes the people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically. In fact, a study published earlier this year found that DFW ranks as the 19th most obese and overweight city in the United States. The Dallas Express recently...
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales down 14%, price growth slowing
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Home sales continue to cool in Dallas-Fort Worth and inventory on the market keeps climbing, while home prices are rising at a slower pace. Active housing inventory in the DFW market is up 94% over last year,...
Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas
DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
dallasexpress.com
American Airlines Has Long Way to Go As It Honors Bessie Coleman
American Airlines recently honored black aviator Bessie Coleman by flying an all-black, all-female crew out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, marking the 100-year anniversary of her becoming the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license in the United States. Coleman “bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline stated in a news release.
dallasexpress.com
‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ Summit Kicks Off in Dallas
The National Black MBA Association DFW chapter kicked off its annual Leaders of Tomorrow event that provides educational opportunities and economic growth for young black Americans. Helping to create leaders of tomorrow by shaping today’s youth, the NBMBAA is a premier business organization that serves black professionals and provides mentorship...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas to Vote on Increasing Hotel Occupancy Tax
Dallas citizens will have the option to vote this fall for a 2% increase to the city’s hotel occupancy tax (HOT) to partially finance a new convention center and make improvements to Fair Park. Advocates of “Proposition A” urged residents to vote in favor of the increase on November...
dmagazine.com
Despite Unhappy Neighbors, Replacing Old Lochwood Church with Apartments Is One Step Closer to Approval
Ojala Holdings, the developer that plans to build a 300-unit apartment complex on Garland Road where Shoreline City Church was located, got its first win last week. The Dallas City Plan Commission voted unanimously in favor of rezoning the property from single family residential to a planned development that would allow for multifamily apartments and mixed use.
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
eparisextra.com
Plan your trip to the Texas State Fair || The maps you need
A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on the State Fair website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide. Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas. Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana) Take exit 48A and...
These Texas Cities Were Named Best in the US, Do You Agree?
Some Texas cities have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. List compiled by BestCities.org. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
