ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

Related
WFAA

$59 million 'hybrid' apartment community headed to Anna

ANNA, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth’s most active apartment developer plans to begin construction in December on a large, $59-million apartment community in Anna. Irving-based JPI plans to start construction on Dec. 15 on the project, called Villages of Waters...
ANNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Plano, TX
Business
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
fox4news.com

H-E-B shoppers wait in line for Frisco store's opening

FRISCO, Texas - The newest H-E-B grocery store in North Texas is now open in Frisco in Collin County. Some people woke up early and waited in a line that wrapped around the store before it opened Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. The new 118,000-square-foot store is located at Main...
FRISCO, TX
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Breaks Ground on Whitlow, a New Luxury Mid-Rise Apartment Community in Lewisville, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living ®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the groundbreaking of Whitlow, a new four-story, 420-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Lewisville, Texas, totaling nearly 600,000 square feet. Whitlow will be the firm’s eighth luxury rental property to be developed in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market. Construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW is Fat, What Can We Do About It?

Everything is bigger in Texas, as the saying goes, but increasingly that mantra includes the people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area specifically. In fact, a study published earlier this year found that DFW ranks as the 19th most obese and overweight city in the United States. The Dallas Express recently...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dallas#North Texas#Food Security#United Way S Centennial#Comerica Bank#Trinity Industries#Frito Lay#North Texans#Aspire United 2030#Youn
WFAA

Dallas-Fort Worth home sales down 14%, price growth slowing

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Home sales continue to cool in Dallas-Fort Worth and inventory on the market keeps climbing, while home prices are rising at a slower pace. Active housing inventory in the DFW market is up 94% over last year,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

American Airlines Has Long Way to Go As It Honors Bessie Coleman

American Airlines recently honored black aviator Bessie Coleman by flying an all-black, all-female crew out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, marking the 100-year anniversary of her becoming the first black woman to receive a pilot’s license in the United States. Coleman “bravely broke down barriers within the world of aviation and paved the path for many to follow,” the airline stated in a news release.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ Summit Kicks Off in Dallas

The National Black MBA Association DFW chapter kicked off its annual Leaders of Tomorrow event that provides educational opportunities and economic growth for young black Americans. Helping to create leaders of tomorrow by shaping today’s youth, the NBMBAA is a premier business organization that serves black professionals and provides mentorship...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dallasexpress.com

Dallas to Vote on Increasing Hotel Occupancy Tax

Dallas citizens will have the option to vote this fall for a 2% increase to the city’s hotel occupancy tax (HOT) to partially finance a new convention center and make improvements to Fair Park. Advocates of “Proposition A” urged residents to vote in favor of the increase on November...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Despite Unhappy Neighbors, Replacing Old Lochwood Church with Apartments Is One Step Closer to Approval

Ojala Holdings, the developer that plans to build a 300-unit apartment complex on Garland Road where Shoreline City Church was located, got its first win last week. The Dallas City Plan Commission voted unanimously in favor of rezoning the property from single family residential to a planned development that would allow for multifamily apartments and mixed use.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
ROCKWALL, TX
eparisextra.com

Plan your trip to the Texas State Fair || The maps you need

A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on the State Fair website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide. Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas. Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana) Take exit 48A and...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

These Texas Cities Were Named Best in the US, Do You Agree?

Some Texas cities have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. List compiled by BestCities.org. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy