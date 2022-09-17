Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. USF Bulls
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
kentuckytoday.com
Four-star forward Curtis Williams is Payne's first recruit for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne landed his first recruit for the 2023 class Monday afternoon when four-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. from the Detroit area announced his commitment to the Cardinals. Williams (6-foot-6, 205-pounds), from Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is the...
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Vault: How John L. Smith led UofL football to its greatest recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 1997, John L Smith quickly became an intriguing coaching candidate by turning Utah State into a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, Louisville was lost, and the Cards had just wrapped up a 1-10 season. On Nov. 24, 1997, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich hired Smith, knowing he...
Stanford Daily
Cardinal vs. Cardinals: No. 9 women’s volleyball falls to No. 3 Louisville ahead of conference play
No. 9 Stanford women’s volleyball (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) closed out a challenging pre-conference schedule on Saturday night, hosting No. 3 Louisville (9-1, 0-0 ACC) in Maples Pavilion. After handing out two major upsets in their previous two games, the Cardinal came up short against Louisville, falling in four sets.
Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. USF
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
The Crunch Zone
Louisville’s Defense Under Bryan Brown
Scott Satterfield inherited a very bad defensive team in 2019. The Cards were going to be a MAJOR project everywhere, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball following the 2018 season. Coupled with that, there was a lot of turnover, a vacuum of a recruiting class for 2019 (of which only 9 players still remain on the roster).
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Track athletes compete in 2022 Kentucky Senior Games in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes from across the region laced up their running shoes on Sunday for the 2022 Kentucky Senior Games Track Meet. The event was hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood. Competitors ranged from 50 to 99 years old in more than 10 track and field events.
Louisville.com
Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022
Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
Once numerous, the few remaining ferries on the Ohio River carry on
The boats hearken back to a slower time and maintain the cultural heartbeats of the small communities that keep them afloat.
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT. Of the three people shot, two of them were killed. Thousands flock...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
WLKY.com
Bourbon and Beyond wraps up final night pumping millions of dollars into the local economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is wrapping up its fourth and final night after welcoming thousands of people to Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center. One of the co-founders of the event said the festival started in 2017, and this year was unlike any other. “It feels so...
Comments / 0