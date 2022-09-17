ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Four-star forward Curtis Williams is Payne's first recruit for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne landed his first recruit for the 2023 class Monday afternoon when four-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. from the Detroit area announced his commitment to the Cardinals. Williams (6-foot-6, 205-pounds), from Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville’s Defense Under Bryan Brown

Scott Satterfield inherited a very bad defensive team in 2019. The Cards were going to be a MAJOR project everywhere, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball following the 2018 season. Coupled with that, there was a lot of turnover, a vacuum of a recruiting class for 2019 (of which only 9 players still remain on the roster).
wdrb.com

Track athletes compete in 2022 Kentucky Senior Games in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes from across the region laced up their running shoes on Sunday for the 2022 Kentucky Senior Games Track Meet. The event was hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood. Competitors ranged from 50 to 99 years old in more than 10 track and field events.
Louisville.com

Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
styleblueprint.com

FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork

Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
JC Phelps

“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022

Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Wave 3

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT. Of the three people shot, two of them were killed. Thousands flock...
