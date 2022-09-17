ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee’s defense forces late turnover to seal win over Braden River

By Andy Villamarzo
BRADENTON, FLORIDA - Getting a couple starters back on defense makes a difference.

3-0 heading into Friday’s tilt with Braden River, the Hurricanes were returning a couple key defensive players back onto the field and they made an immediate impact.

The Hurricanes’ defensive end Ean Johnson got a late game sack, fumble force of Pirates’ quarterback Nick Trier as Manatee improved to 4-0 with a gutsy 10-7 victory. Manatee head coach Jacquez Green spoke highly about a Hurricanes’ defense that held Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder to 121 yards rushing after he went for 294 the week before.

“We played lights out defense the entire night,” Green said. “Getting our guys back. Our guys who are in the rotation got a chance to get a lot of playing time. Our offense, I was trying to rest them some. In the first half, they was on the field a lot. We ran the ball more in the second half to keep them fresh.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mf41n_0hzCSsFv00
Last season Manatee went 2-7, but now head coach Jacquez Green has the Hurricanes at 4-0.

Photo courtesy of Billy D. Photography/Manatee Hurricanes Football

If you showed up to Braden River High School in search of a offensive explosion, you ended up at the wrong place. Spectators were treated to an old throwback defensive battle as each team tried to amount any drive together. It looked as if Pinder might be on pace for another big game after he broke off a 55-yard run that turned into the game’s first touchdown.

Trier connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Roy Burchett to take on the early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The early run success wouldn’t continue to pan out for Pinder as he was held to 66 yards the rest of the way.

“That’s a really good defense,” Braden River head coach Curt Bradley said. “In a game like this, a 10-7 struggle, I feel like there’s plays to be made and unfortunately they made one more play than we did tonight.”

Manatee answered Braden River’s initial score in the second quarter when Cory Sanders scored on a 16-yard run to notch things up at 7-7. Manatee’s continued platooning of quarterbacks Andrew Heidel (3-of-7, 74 yards) and Johnny Squitieri (2-of-6, 15 yards) yielded mixed results being under immense pressure most of the night.

Despite both teams not being able to find any rhythm through the air, the Hurricanes and Rams continued take shots down the field. Trier (8-of-7, 73 yards) later in the game was called upon to take some deep shots with tight end Craivontae Koonce (five catches, 57 yards) on numerous post patterns.

The Hurricanes took their first and only lead of the game when kicker Joseph Colonneso knocked down a 26-yard attempt to put Manatee up 10-7. Needing to just burn time, Once Manatee got the ball back, chewing up clock became the name of the game.

The Pirates got their last opportunity in the final minutes to amount a comeback as Trier hit on three straight passes to Koonce before fumbling with under a minute to go. On a third down with just under 55 seconds remaining, Manatee dialed up the pressure and forced a turnover and effectively ended Braden River’s undefeated season.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

