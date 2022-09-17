Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed at $2.9 Million, This Brand New Lavish lakefront Home in Rockledge has Everything for Resort Lifestyle Living
The Home in Rockledge, a lavish lakefront estate has a spacious family room, a fountain saltwater pool, spa, a gorgeous quartz island kitchen, an outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4574 Milost Dr, Rockledge, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call DeWayne Carpenter (Phone: 321-214-8400) at Compass Florida, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Rockledge.
Local Dessert Lounge to Make its Vero Beach Debut
Specific menu items and potential opening dates, are yet to be determined.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
sebastiandaily.com
American Pickers traveling through Sebastian in December
American Pickers will travel again through Florida and will be in the greater Sebastian area in December, where they plan to film episodes of their History Channel television series. “We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them. The way we find...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life
Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
Amazon Fresh grocery store planned for Maitland shopping center
Amazon is looking to build a grocery store in Maitland. Orlando Business Journal reports that the online retailer and recent entrant into the grocery game will build an Amazon Fresh in the planned Trelago Market shopping center. Amazon has owned organic mega-chain Whole Foods since 2017. Amazon Fresh began its life as a produce and grocery delivery service, growing into brick-and-mortar grocery stores starting in 2020. Fresh acts as a sort of down-market cousin to Whole Foods, and has opened locations in many American and European cities.
click orlando
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
click orlando
Hurricane center watches new disturbance in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a new tropical wave as Hurricane Fiona was ravaging Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. As of Monday night, the wave was several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and was producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
click orlando
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
click orlando
Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 81-year-old retired Florida couple’s seven-month fight to prove their Wells Fargo savings account had been “burglarized” in the amount of nearly $60,000 ended with the funds being reimbursed. “As far as they were concerned, my husband or myself authorized these transactions,...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Huge Mystery Creature Found in Florida Park Has Social Media Stumped
Social Media has been left perplexed after a mysterious creature, estimated to be between 12 to 15 feet in length, was caught on video in the waters off of a city park in Florida. According to Miami Herald, Joe Tiller reports he was on the water with his wife, April,...
Two Orlando routes named among 10 worst traffic snarls in U.S.
Two roads in Orlando have been named among the top 10 worst for traffic in the entire United States. The study by traffic analysts Inrix measured typical congestion and hours lost sitting in traffic on American roads. The study found that the average American driver lost 36 hours of their life sitting in congested traffic last year.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
NASA to conduct test on mega moon rocket to see if technical issues are fixed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA crews are preparing for an important test for its Artemis I mission. Engineers will try to prove this week that they fixed the problem that scrubbed the last launch attempt. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A cryogenic demonstration test is scheduled...
Bay News 9
Some worry new NASA Causeway bridges could impact tall boats
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A project to make it easier for rockets to get to the Kennedy Space Center could disrupt boaters in Titusville. The Florida Department of Transportation is building two new fixed-span bridges on the NASA Causeway. The new bridges will replace existing draw bridges that were built...
