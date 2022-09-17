Read full article on original website
Related
These are the most handsome men in the world, according to Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
Opinion: The Mis-Education Of Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets star point guard continues to share wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Olivia Wilde says Harry Styles ‘spitgate’ is ‘perfect example of people looking for drama’
Olivia Wilde addressed the rumour surrounding Harry Styles “spitting” on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.During Wednesday’s (21 September) appearance on The Late Show, the Don’t Worry Darling director set the record straight by saying that “Harry did not spit on Chris”.“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she added.Earlier this month, an interaction between Styles and Pine at the Venice screening of Don’t Worry Darling went viral on social media.In the clip, it was claimed that Styles “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his seat next to...
Comments / 0