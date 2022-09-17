ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a cold case murder of a teen in Waikiki is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution. Tudor Chirila is accused of killing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972. At that time, he was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Robberies, shootings, assaults: residents say crime in Kalihi is exploding

Kalihi Valley residents are concerned with a major uptick in crime and they're pleading with state leaders for help. "We had a 19 year old that was assaulted -- sexually assaulted -- about a week and a half ago," said Kalihi Valley resident Michael McDonald. "And we've had other general crime in the area, you know, so everybody's kind of concerned in my neighborhood."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters battle large brush fire in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Wahiawa Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue. HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Police briefly shut down...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Woman dies after fall at Luakaha Falls | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman in her 30s died after falling 40 to 50 feet from the Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu, Thursday afternoon. Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called out to the area just off Nuuanu Pali Drive around 12:15 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI

