hawaiinewsnow.com
Police open attempted murder case after man apparently shot with arrow in Chinatown
'We need to retreat': NS homeowners found violating state rules to save their properties. The state is now keeping track of homeowners trying to stop their properties from falling into the ocean along Oahu's North Shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a cold case murder of a teen in Waikiki is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution. Tudor Chirila is accused of killing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972. At that time, he was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly using ‘vehicle to assault’ woman in Sand Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he used a “vehicle to assault” a woman on Sand Island. At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on Sand Island Parkway. Investigators said that’s where...
No arrests after 2 suspects attempt to rob Waianae business
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
Police arrest man accused of abuse, property damage in Waipahu
A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of throwing an object at his girlfriend's vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and fall on her.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutor: Honolulu police officer was justified in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in 2019
City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Tuesday that a Honolulu police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 27-year-old man during an encounter in 2019 at Campbell Industrial Park.
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD arrests escapee who ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man who escaped custody while being taken to the Queen’s West Oahu Medical Center on Tuesday has been found Tuesday night. Honolulu police confirmed that they have arrested Sky Brede at 7 p.m. in Ewa Beach. Authorities said Brede was originally arrested around 3...
KITV.com
Robberies, shootings, assaults: residents say crime in Kalihi is exploding
Kalihi Valley residents are concerned with a major uptick in crime and they're pleading with state leaders for help. "We had a 19 year old that was assaulted -- sexually assaulted -- about a week and a half ago," said Kalihi Valley resident Michael McDonald. "And we've had other general crime in the area, you know, so everybody's kind of concerned in my neighborhood."
Prosecutor Will Not Bring Charges Against Police Officer In Fatal Kalaeloa Shooting
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against a Honolulu police officer involved in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Dana Brown following an attempted traffic stop in 2019. Alm cited the officer’s body camera footage and witness statements as clear evidence that the use of force was justified.
KITV.com
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters battle large brush fire in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Wahiawa Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue. HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Police briefly shut down...
KITV.com
"He's angry I exposed everything." | Animal cruelty case being investigated in Laie
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaiian Humane Society are investigating a possible animal cruelty case in Laie. Abbey Audesse and her friend Sam stayed at an Airbnb in Laie for 4 days this month. Audesse and Sam noticed the caged dogs and pigs after walking on the grounds where they were staying.
Man stabbed multiple times to his face on Kalihi Street
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his late 30s was stabbed several times to his face on Kalihi Street late Saturday night.
KITV.com
Woman dies after fall at Luakaha Falls | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman in her 30s died after falling 40 to 50 feet from the Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu, Thursday afternoon. Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called out to the area just off Nuuanu Pali Drive around 12:15 p.m.
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Woman hospitalized after falling off waterfall
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a female was hospitalized after falling off of a waterfall.
