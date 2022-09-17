The Aggies dominated Sam Houston State on Sunday winning 9-0 against the Bearkats. The Sept. 18 matchup started strong with A&M scoring seven goals in the first half. In the slower second half, the Aggies had possession for less time and gave the Bearkats a better chance at scoring, but the Bearkats remained scoreless. Game highlights included a Bearkat miscommunication that resulted in a kick to their own goal giving the Aggies a free point and an illegal body slam called against Sam Houston. The maroon and white will continue their season on Friday, Sept. 23, at home against the University of Texas.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO