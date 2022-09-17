Read full article on original website
2023 A&M football schedule announced
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Texas A&M football announced its schedule for the 2023 season. Here’s which 12 matchups are on the docket for next fall:. Sept. 30: Arkansas, Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Oct. 7: Alabama at Kyle Field. Oct. 14: Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville,...
Women’s golf to host “Mo” Morial Invitational beginning Tuesday
After a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, the No. 11 A&M women’s golf team will host the “Mo” Morial Invitational for the first time since 2014 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. At Monday’s press conference, head coach Gerrod Chadwell said...
Aggies volleyball sweeps Tennessee Tech to wrap up WKU Invitational
The Texas A&M volleyball team begins conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Ole Miss. The Aggies currently stand at 8-3 and secured a sweep of Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Aggies swept No. 21 ranked Western Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 16. A&M will build on its weekend at the WKU Invitational and carry the momentum into SEC play.
Aggies ride defensive wave to 17-9 win over Hurricanes
For junior quarterback Max Johnson, the answer was simple when asked how it felt to return to the gridiron after being named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback earlier this week. After a win over a top-15-ranked program, the feeling is likely mutual for the 12th Man. “I love playing with...
Men’s rugby takes care of business at 7’s tournament in Austin
Texas A&M Men’s Club Rugby Maroon Side won all four matches at the First Red River Rugby Conference 7’s tournament of the season in Austin. Playing against the University of North Texas, the University of Texas, Baylor University and Texas Tech University, the Aggies outscored each opponent Saturday, Sept. 17, by a collective score of 122-7, allowing only one try in one of the matches. Ten players scored over the day-long event across the four matches.
