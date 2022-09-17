Texas A&M Men’s Club Rugby Maroon Side won all four matches at the First Red River Rugby Conference 7’s tournament of the season in Austin. Playing against the University of North Texas, the University of Texas, Baylor University and Texas Tech University, the Aggies outscored each opponent Saturday, Sept. 17, by a collective score of 122-7, allowing only one try in one of the matches. Ten players scored over the day-long event across the four matches.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO