Coach McVay talks about Rams' plan to rebound against Falcons

Rams vs. Falcons: Los Angeles fends off epic comeback bid in 31-27 win at SoFi Stadium
A leaping end-zone interception by Jalen Ramsey helped the Rams stop the Atlanta Falcons from bouncing back from a 28-3 deficit at SoFi Stadium.
Rams hold special practice for family of Agoura HS football player who died at 15 after surgery
The Los Angeles Rams is lifting the spirits of a grieving Southern California family after a 15-year-old boy died during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
Rancho Vasquez avocado farm shares rich history in SoCal: 'It's family and with family comes trust'
Members of the family-owned Rancho Vasquez in Azusa are celebrating three generations of growing avocados, and they say the secret is family: "With family comes trust."
First Lady Jill Biden visits Los Angeles to see Homeboy Industries, attend political fundraiser
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Southern California this week, attending a political fundraiser and getting a firsthand look at some local nonprofit efforts. Biden visited Homegirl Cafe, a project of Homeboy Industries, which seeks to support and rehabilitate people who have been in gangs and...
Free surgeries donated to low-income patients at Kaiser Permanente Irwindale Medical Offices
More than 20 people at the Kaiser Permanente Irwindale Medical Offices had a life-changing day after they were chosen to receive free surgeries they otherwise couldn't afford.
Dog reunited with Forest Falls family after being trapped in debris flow for 2 days
An Inland Empire family had an emotional reunion with their dog, who was trapped for two days during the recent mud slides.
Teen overdose deaths skyrocketed during COVID pandemic, UCLA study shows
Experts and health officials say not only are fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills more accessible, they're also more dangerous.
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
Could pulling water out of thin air help Californians beat the drought?
David Hertz has set up an innovative system that pulls 2,000 liters of water out of the air every day for his Malibu property.
As CA moves to ban new gas-powered cars, is our infrastructure ready to charge all of those new EVs?
California will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035, creating an urgency to build an electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state to meet that need. But is it being done safely?
Newsom: DOJ could bring charges of kidnapping against governors sending migrants across state lines
In Newsom's letter to the Justice Department he asked officials to consider kidnapping charges against governors. Several migrants said a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel to Boston, to receive expedited access to work authorization.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
Arrest made in fatal assault of 27-year-old father at Metro Blue Line station in Willowbrook area
A homicide suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault and robbery of a 27-year-old father in March at the Metro Blue Line station in the Willowbrook area.
Gov. Newsom wants DOJ to investigate DeSantis, Abbott for possibly 'kidnapping' migrants
Gov. Newsom asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether transporting migrants across state lines as "political props" broke the law.
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: SoCal Armenians call for end to violence in peaceful protest
As Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the U.S. deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, Armenian Americans in Southern California are also calling an end to the violence.
Californians will be able to choose human composting as their burial method starting in 2027
Starting in 2027, a different burial method will be available for Californians after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that allows human composting.
Southern Californians gather to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Southern California fans of the British royal family are gathering early Monday morning to watch the televised funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
California gas refund payments are arriving soon. See if you're eligible
Californians who qualify for the state's gas price relief program should start to see their payments in the next few weeks.
California employers will soon be banned for screening workers for marijuana
Employers in California will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana under a new law.
