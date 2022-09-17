Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Spanish radio station’s on-air “flea market” a hit
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — María Esther Flores was looking for an apartment to rent. But instead of looking online, she called “Flea Market en el aire,” a Spanish-language radio show. She sounded desperate and tired. “I need to move and I don’t have options,” she said....
WacoTrib.com
Retired doctor flew to Ukraine, now he's saving newborns
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Paul Runge felt helpless as he watched the Russian army rush Ukrainian borders in February, initiating a devastating war that continues to rage on. He didn’t know that by July, he’d be walking alongside Ukrainian doctors, treating newborns and infants in a hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk, a large city about 75 miles south of Lviv.
