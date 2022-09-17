Read full article on original website
The Daily
Kilbreath: The Huskies are back
Dating back to 2021, and carrying over into the first two games of the 2022 season, questions arose surrounding declining attendance levels at Husky Stadium, and with it, the state of the Washington football program. By games end Saturday night, the seats were empty, but it was because fans had...
The Daily
Huskies pass test with flying colors in primetime 39-28 win
When the Washington football team made its bus ride over to Husky Stadium on Saturday, it reminded head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies of the obvious: their game against No. 11 Michigan State was a special one. “We came over the 520 there, and started crossing the lake, and...
