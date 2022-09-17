ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AI-generated art won a fine arts competition – and artists are up in arms

AI art generators have made a huge impact in digital art in recent months. The latest generator of tools, including DALL-E 2, MidJourney and Stable Diffusion are capable of creating an incredible range of images based on text prompts – you basically tell them what you want them to create, whether that's Sponge Bob Square Pants crossed with Godzilla, a surreal futuristic landscape or a realistic still life in the style of a Renaissance master.
Is Skoda channelling Tesla with its electric new logo?

We've seen a lot of carmakers redesign their logos in recent years. In almost every case, the change has involved flattening the logo out and simplifying it for a cleaner look that's better suited to digital applications. And sure enough, the new Škoda logo has followed suit, but there's also a bit more to it than that.
People are using DALL-E 2's latest AI art tool to 'uncrop' masterpieces

Ever wondered what was just off to the left while da Vinci was painting the Mona Lisa? Or what hung on the wall behind Van Gogh's Sunflowers? Well, AI's got you covered thanks to DALL-E 2's new outpainting feature. No, DALL-E 2 can't show you what the scene really looked like – that would be truly frightening, but it can now extend a painting beyond the edges of the edges of its original canvas.
CX vs UX: what’s the difference?

CX vs UX is one of the many questions that sometimes come up to add more confusion to an already jargon-filled area of design. As if the interminable discussion about the differences between UI and UX weren't enough, there's now another source of debate: CX vs UX. If UX already refers to the customer experience with a product, what is CX, and do we really need another term?
The best NFT art generators

The best NFT art generators enable everyone to create NFT art collections without needing to understand coding or the complexities of creating this kind of art. In fact, the best NFT art generators are used to create collections of procedurally generated NFT art; if you want to launch the such Moonbirds without learning to code, keep reading.
Apple Car is whipping other brands before it even exists

Apple Car may be one of the worst-kept secrets in tech. Apple hasn't said a word about it, but everyone's convinced it's coming. In fact, people are so sure it's on the way, and so sure that it's going to be worth the wait, that Apple is already beating well-established carmakers in a survey on what people want to buy as their next set of wheels.
The Lenovo Glasses T1 are a monitor you wear on your face

We've been talking about glasses as one of the next frontiers of wearable tech for what seems like eons. Many companies have been working on smart glasses with various functionalities, most notably AR, but Lenovo's latest offering is a simpler proposition: they're a monitor for your face. The Lenovo Glasses...
Vote for the best rebrand of the decade

A good rebrand can reap rewards; as even the most well-known brands can do with a refresh to boost visibility and convey new messages and ideals. For newer companies a rebrand can position them ahead of their competitors. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, you can vote for the best rebrand of the decade in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards.
Fabrik review

If you have some strong and eye-catching images that you want to put together in a portfolio site, Fabrik is a great choice. You'll have to spend five minutes watching a tutorial video first, but once you've got your head around Fabrik's way of doing things, its interface becomes very easy to use. Top features include being able to password-protect projects, and automatic video uploads from YouTube and Vimeo.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great little machine with a decent touchscreen, but its low resolution won’t satisfy the needs of graphics pros. While it may be ideal for writing, admin and browsing on the go, it’s unlikely to be a designer’s first port of call.
