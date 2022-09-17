Ever wondered what was just off to the left while da Vinci was painting the Mona Lisa? Or what hung on the wall behind Van Gogh's Sunflowers? Well, AI's got you covered thanks to DALL-E 2's new outpainting feature. No, DALL-E 2 can't show you what the scene really looked like – that would be truly frightening, but it can now extend a painting beyond the edges of the edges of its original canvas.

