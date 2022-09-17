ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Sunny and blustery Tuesday after a cool start – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s a great start to the week, and the temperatures will feel mighty fine on Tuesday too. Gusty winds will blow across the region from the north on Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 30 mph around the area. Blowing dust and fire weather conditions are a possibility from the Okanogan Valley south to Moses Lake. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for the Omak area on Tuesday.
Gonzaga Bulletin

Gonzaga and Saint Mary's in the hunt for Australian power forward

Long before the Gonzaga men’s basketball team was getting commitments from players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs, the program was a true mid-major that rarely landed the nation’s top high schoolers. When Mark Few took over as head coach in 1999, the Zags could only dream of...
KXLY

Sunny end to summer – Mark

Happy Monday! It’ll be sunny and mild with light winds, and just a little bit of haze. A low pressure system will be on the move, and will cross over us on Wednesday afternoon with increased clouds along with breezy and night showers. This system then cools us down for Thursday with continued showers.
KXLY

Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark

We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
247Sports

WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages

PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
KXLY

Today is all about the wind – Mark

Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
KREM2

Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
FOX 28 Spokane

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
Gonzaga Bulletin

Fall fishing in the INW: Offshore adventures right in your backyard

The Inland Northwest is full of green landscapes, four seasons and waterways that are exceptionally clean — and full of fish. There is no shortage of opportunities for offshore adventure in the Inland Northwest and being in Spokane means there are plenty of places to catch anything from pan fish to trophy size tiger muskie and pike.
NewsBreak
Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Athol Man Struck by Passenger Train

ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a passenger train early Monday morning near Athol, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the young Athol man was hit around 2:12 a.m. on the rail crossing on Granite Loop Road. The AMTRAK train was headed to Sandpoint at the time time. The rail line had to be shut down for about two hours while investigators worked.
