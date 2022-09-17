Read full article on original website
Sunny and blustery Tuesday after a cool start – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s a great start to the week, and the temperatures will feel mighty fine on Tuesday too. Gusty winds will blow across the region from the north on Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 30 mph around the area. Blowing dust and fire weather conditions are a possibility from the Okanogan Valley south to Moses Lake. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for the Omak area on Tuesday.
Gonzaga and Saint Mary's in the hunt for Australian power forward
Long before the Gonzaga men’s basketball team was getting commitments from players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs, the program was a true mid-major that rarely landed the nation’s top high schoolers. When Mark Few took over as head coach in 1999, the Zags could only dream of...
Sunny end to summer – Mark
Happy Monday! It’ll be sunny and mild with light winds, and just a little bit of haze. A low pressure system will be on the move, and will cross over us on Wednesday afternoon with increased clouds along with breezy and night showers. This system then cools us down for Thursday with continued showers.
Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark
We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
Today is all about the wind – Mark
Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
Man fatally crushed underneath truck in East Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have confirmed that a man is dead after being crushed underneath a truck. The incident occurred at the intersection of Madelia and Main in the East Central neighborhood. According to police, the man had put the truck on jacks before going underneath the vehicle....
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
Fall fishing in the INW: Offshore adventures right in your backyard
The Inland Northwest is full of green landscapes, four seasons and waterways that are exceptionally clean — and full of fish. There is no shortage of opportunities for offshore adventure in the Inland Northwest and being in Spokane means there are plenty of places to catch anything from pan fish to trophy size tiger muskie and pike.
Spokane County Interstate Fair celebrates record-breaking year
SPOKANE, Wash. — In 10 days, hundreds of thousands of people have gotten on rides, purchased food and played carnival games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. “The fair is fun, the rides are awesome,” attendee Ricky Williams said. Fair director Erin Gurtel said it’s been exciting to...
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Athol Man Struck by Passenger Train
ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a passenger train early Monday morning near Athol, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the young Athol man was hit around 2:12 a.m. on the rail crossing on Granite Loop Road. The AMTRAK train was headed to Sandpoint at the time time. The rail line had to be shut down for about two hours while investigators worked.
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
Spokane's low-income neighborhoods are eight to fourteen degrees hotter research finds
A recently completed study found Spokane’s lowest income neighborhoods are on average eight degrees hotter than higher income, greener parts of the city. That data could become an essential part of planning for future climate disasters. This summer 40 volunteers mapped Spokane during the hottest and coolest times of...
Kootenai County Fire quickly puts out two-story house fire in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a two-story house fire in Post Falls Monday evening. Fire and EMS crews arrived on scene a little before 7 p.m. and saw fire and smoke from the roof of a two-story family home. The fire was isolated...
