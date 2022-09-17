Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
philomathnews.com
Philomath teams run to victory at Northwest Classic
The Philomath High School cross-country teams issued an alert to other teams around the state on Saturday — the Warriors are a force to be reckoned with this fall. Competing in the sizable Northwest Classic at Lane Community College in Eugene, Philomath swept the team titles and the individual titles. Senior Ben Hernandez continued his torrid early-season pace with a time of 16:16.4, which was just 1.3 seconds off the personal-best he had set the previous week.
philomathnews.com
PHS volleyball team wins 2 in Sisters but loses one of its team captains
The Philomath High School volleyball team remained unbeaten in match play with a couple of wins on Saturday afternoon at the Sisters Invitational but a season-ending injury to junior outside hitter Clara Stanley overshadowed the performance. “The team struggled to stay level-headed during pool play,” PHS coach Autumn Hilberg said...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
philomathnews.com
LBCC summer honor roll includes Philomath, Blodgett students
Linn-Benton Community College’s summer term honor roll includes students from Philomath and Blodgett, according to information that the school released on Monday. Earning inclusion on the honor roll were Kylee Galvan of Blodgett and Taran Pindell of Philomath. To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
kezi.com
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Apology Sunday
Weeks after BYU issued an apology for fan behavior at a women's volleyball game, the University of Oregon did the same after Saturday's football game vs. the Cougars. A segment of Ducks fans could reportedly be heard chanting "F--- the Mormons" after Oregon grabbed an early lead. The school issued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Ducks offer elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren during unofficial visit to campus
It was a good weekend for the Oregon Ducks football program. Dan Lanning's program thumped No. 12 BYU 41-20 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win took place with a marquee quarterback prospect on hand. And he picked up an offer during the trip. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) ...
philomathnews.com
PN Newsletter Volume 3, Edition 132, September 18, 2022
Philomath High experienced highs and lows in athletics on Saturday. The Warriors swept the boys and girls titles at the Northwest Classic in Eugene to continue their early-season success but in volleyball, the team lost junior Clara Stanley to a season-ending injury in its first pool play match at Sisters. Best wishes to Clara on working through this challenge.
philomathnews.com
Mount Union Stories: Joel F. Friend (1848-1921)
Mr. Joel Friend of Philomath passed away Wednesday afternoon at 5:30 at the Corvallis hospital, death following a serious operation last Thursday evening. For a time he rallied and friends hoped for a speedy recovery, but Wednesday afternoon he began to weaken rapidly and his heart failed. Mr. Friend was 73 years of age. Funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock, with Rev. D.J. Ferguson officiating.
sports360az.com
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
BYU students respond to Oregon game chant
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
Oregon State inches closer to Top 25, as votes increase after win over Montana State
Oregon State’s 3-0 start to the 2022 season has the attention of some national voters, but not enough to crack the Top 25 for the first time since 2013. Coming off Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State, the Beavers were among those receiving votes in the writers AP Top 25 and coaches polls.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
Emerald Media
Growing Cedar Creek Wildfire displaces Oakridge area residents
The sky over Oakridge was orange on Sept. 9 when officials issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the city. Martin Nelson, who’s lived in Oakridge for 18 years, evacuated his home the same day. Unsure of how long the wildfire would be blazing, Nelson slept in his car for two nights on the S. Pioneer Street bridge parking lot in Lowell.
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
kezi.com
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
Comments / 0