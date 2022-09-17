ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party

Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative.  Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic

Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

South Downtown Atlanta overhaul to see two new high-rise towers

The development company that's renovating and reviving a huge chunk of historic South Downtown is forging ahead with plans to turn lifeless places for cars into very tall places for people.What's happening: Newport RE say it’s filed plans with the city to build two high-rises that will add more than 600 apartments, plus shops and restaurants, to South Downtown.Why it matters: For decades, the once-bustling historic heart of Downtown has been occupied by government offices and largely devoid of places for people to live. Details: Along walkable Broad Street, Newport plans to blend an 18-story tower — built on a...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta

The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
Lumia UK

With their transit ride-share pilot, MARTA and Georgia Tech give passengers a ‘first-mile, last-mile’ solution

When LaQuetta Ferrell learned about MARTA Reach, an on-demand pilot ride-share service in Atlanta, she eagerly started using the service that same day. Ferrell’s commute to and from work had become a slog. She was getting up at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays to catch a bus and train to get to her job in downtown Atlanta by 7. She had to walk uphill and several blocks to the bus stop, wearing a brace for a worsening knee issue. Her knee hurt, and on days when the heat descended on Atlanta like a stifling blanket, she’d arrive home soaked in sweat. The one-way trip took 45 minutes on a good day but sometimes up to an hour and a half, versus the 15 minutes it would take to drive to work if Ferrell had a car.
ATLANTA, GA

