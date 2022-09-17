Read full article on original website
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta's Elevate 2022 - Open Spaces spotlights LGBTQ artists and all visual, performing arts
Elevate 2022, a near-month long arts festival run through the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, has begun. In an interview with CW69 Atlanta, Malik Brow, the Mayor's Office Director of LGBTQ Affairs, said, “The Elevate Art Program is representing all different cultures, mediums of art, so from visual arts to performing arts.”
Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
Support from several high-profile celebrities poured in as news spread of rapper Ludacris’ long-time manager Chaka Zulu’s arrest for murder in a June shooting in which he was seriously injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
Thousands rallying to save beloved community bar in Little Five Points
ATLANTA — A petition to save a historic building and beloved community bar in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood is continuing to circulate. More than 6,000 people desperately want to save the Star Bar on Moreland Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Star...
Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting
ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
South Downtown Atlanta overhaul to see two new high-rise towers
The development company that's renovating and reviving a huge chunk of historic South Downtown is forging ahead with plans to turn lifeless places for cars into very tall places for people.What's happening: Newport RE say it’s filed plans with the city to build two high-rises that will add more than 600 apartments, plus shops and restaurants, to South Downtown.Why it matters: For decades, the once-bustling historic heart of Downtown has been occupied by government offices and largely devoid of places for people to live. Details: Along walkable Broad Street, Newport plans to blend an 18-story tower — built on a...
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
With their transit ride-share pilot, MARTA and Georgia Tech give passengers a ‘first-mile, last-mile’ solution
When LaQuetta Ferrell learned about MARTA Reach, an on-demand pilot ride-share service in Atlanta, she eagerly started using the service that same day. Ferrell’s commute to and from work had become a slog. She was getting up at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays to catch a bus and train to get to her job in downtown Atlanta by 7. She had to walk uphill and several blocks to the bus stop, wearing a brace for a worsening knee issue. Her knee hurt, and on days when the heat descended on Atlanta like a stifling blanket, she’d arrive home soaked in sweat. The one-way trip took 45 minutes on a good day but sometimes up to an hour and a half, versus the 15 minutes it would take to drive to work if Ferrell had a car.
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not...
Controversial civil war and confederate store leads neighboring business to relocate
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime business in Kennesaw is relocating because of a controversial civil war and confederate store. Eaton Chiropractic has been around since 1992, but the owner just sold the building and has plans to relocate. “We decided we just couldn’t stay here anymore. We decided...
