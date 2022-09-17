Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Jeanette Strong: Refereeing Nevada’s elections
“Strong leaders inspire. Weak leaders instill fear,” Cisco Aguilar, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State. The office of Secretary of State is one of the most important in state government. A secretary of state is responsible for regulating elections and administering corporate and business filings, among other duties. He or she also helps small businesses access the resources they need to succeed.
FiveThirtyEight
Latino Voters Shifted Right in 2020. What Does That Mean for Arizona and Nevada This Year?
One major storyline coming out of the 2020 election was the rightward shift of Latino voters, who supported former President Donald Trump at a higher rate than they had four years earlier. Although about 3 in 5 Latinos voted for President Joe Biden, this still represented a decline in Democratic support from 2016, when around 2 in 3 backed Hillary Clinton. With November fast approaching, the outcomes in a number of races in the 2022 midterms could hinge on whether Democrats continue to lose ground among Latino voters.
Who will nonpartisan and independent Nevadans vote for?
"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016. Who will the growing number of nonpartisan and increasingly independent-minded Nevadans vote for in November? Candidates from the two traditional political parties, for the most part — unless they vent their frustration by choosing the nonsensical option of voting for “none of the above.” ...
2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots
A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday. “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
KDWN
Drought in Nevada, Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The consequences of drought and efforts to funnel billions of dollars toward securing water supplies in the West are becoming larger issues in two of the most consequential races for the U.S. Senate. Cities and farmers in Nevada and Arizona are facing cuts as the Colorado River dwindles. Democratic candidates in the two states are tapping a last-minute win in Congress that included drought-relief funding in hopes of attracting voters. It’s unclear whether their efforts will pay off in November as historic inflation and other economic concerns take center stage. Dry conditions and water supplies have historically played little to no role in campaign ads in the West.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada files motion to end Yucca Mountain project
CARSON, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has filed a new legal motion to end federal plans to build a repository for nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak filed the motion before the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday. In its filing, the state asked...
Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped
Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney
A former public defender, Clark County prosecutor and most recently the Speaker of the Assembly, Frierson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate back in April. The post Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
fernleyreporter.com
Seniors need to apply by Oct. 31 for Nevada Promise
Nevada’s State Legislature continues to provide Nevada high school seniors with an opportunity of a lifetime. The legislature has funding available through the Nevada Promise Scholarship to cover tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state, amounting to a savings of more than $3,000 per year. The scholarship provides aid for up to three years for students who apply and follow through with the requirements for receiving the scholarship.
963kklz.com
Nevada Wild Horses Killed, $10K Reward Offered
Nevada is a great place to see wild various types of wildlife, including wild horses. In fact, we have the highest population of wild horses and burros in the nation. If you travel to the high desert parts of northwestern Nevada, you’re bound to run into some. But it is in eastern Nevada where the wild horses have most recently been in danger. Earlier this year, Nevada state authorities from the Bureau of Land Management put out a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. An unknown person or persons shot five wild horses in Nevada about 70 miles east of the Utah border. The shooting happened in November 2021 and no leads have been found yet. The bureau raised the reward recently to ten thousand dollars as authorities get more desperate for any information.
Nevada Appeal
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
Reno lawyer Tudor Chirila fights extradition to Hawaii in violent 1972 killing
RENO, Nev. — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. ...
kunr.org
Extremist militia group linked to Nevada public officials and candidates
Editor’s Note: This is part of ongoing coverage made possible through a partnership between KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent focused on the influence of the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by massive voter fraud, popularly referred to as the “Big Lie.”. Nearly...
2news.com
Douglas County Republican Heritage Day Barbeque
Many of Nevada's Republican candidates running in this years election were there to speak to voters. Besides a huge barbeque buffet of food, they also held a silent and live auction to help fundraise for their campaign season.
mynews4.com
Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow returns after 2 years to share Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
POLL: Biden shows poorly in Arkansas, Trump numbers indicate decline
Polling from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College showed Arkansas voters found Pres. Joe Biden heavily unfavorable while being split on former Pres. Donald Trump.
Weapons-grade plutonium removed from Nevada 4 years ahead of schedule
The Department of Energy has removed weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to Nevada during President Donald Trump's term, resolving the matter four years ahead of schedule.
