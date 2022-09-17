NEWS BRIEF: State tries to offset Atlanta Medical Center’s closing with $130 million to Grady Hospital

Read full article on original website
Harrison HS Marching Band Schedule Includes Regional Competitions and a Featured Spot in Disney's Magic Kingdom ParadeDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Atlanta firefighters respond to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are currently working an incident at the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead. Crews responded to the restaurant on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road before sunrise Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News crews report seeing...
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
nypressnews.com
Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
Police activity spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Monday night. Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd. 11Alive had a crew at the scene where multiple evidence markers were spotted near the Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow...
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
WMAZ
Here's what expecting mothers should know about Atlanta Medical Center's closure
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center patients are worried about what will come next as AMC announced its closure. While this will have a huge impact as it's one of the city's two Level 1 trauma centers. This is also a worry for expecting mothers. 11Alive reached...
Gwinnett County hosts free drive-through food giveaway today in Lilburn
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Bryson Park, while supplies last.
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Two of the three dogs taken from PAWS Atlanta sheltered found
Friday morning, three dogs were taken from PAWS Atlanta, an animal shelter in Decatur. As of Sunday, two of the three dogs have been found, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the third. PAWS manager Laura McKelvey and two other employees were on the scene,...
fox5atlanta.com
Kennesaw residents persist in call to shut down controversial Civil War store
KENNESAW, Ga. - A longtime, controversial confederate memorabilia store is once again under fire. A group of Kennesaw residents spoke out against Wildman's Civil War Surplus at a Monday night city council meeting. From the outside of Wildman's Civil War Surplus, to the content found within its store walls, some...
Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is slated ask the county’s elected commissioners for roughly $35 million Wednesday....
Metro Atlanta church wants to provide help, hope when it comes to dealing with addiction
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new report out by the Georgia Department of Public Health shows overdose deaths due to drugs mixed with fentanyl are on the rise. But treatment and recovery are possible. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson visited an area church that is reaching out to the community...
Popular Buckhead restaurant catches fire early Tuesday morning
ATLANTA — A popular restaurant in the heart of Buckhead was severely damaged during a fire Tuesday morning. Atlanta firefighters were called to the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road just before 6 a.m. We’re working to learn the cause of the fire, for Channel...
nypressnews.com
A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.
Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County on high alert after threat
Gwinnett County’s Brookwood High School is on high alert with additional support from the Gwinnett County Police Department today after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall at the school yesterday. According to school principal Brett Savage, a threat was written on the bathroom wall with a...
saportareport.com
Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown
There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
