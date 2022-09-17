ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close. Royals fire president of baseball operations...
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Leon#Bluestem High School#Hvac#Eyewitness News
KWCH.com

Water levels steady for Wichita area despite severe drought

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas communities are asking residents to conserve water as this summer’s long stretch of hot, dry weather impacts water sources. The situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. An example is at the August City Lake where water levels are lower than usual, but overall in the area, water supplies are stable.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita boy hit by car is medically sedated 'so his brain can heal'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car in west Wichita on Tuesday say the fifth-grader is medically sedated so his brain can heal. At last update from Wichita police and Nathan Veith’s parents, he is critical but stable. His mother said Nathan suffered multiple facial and skull fractures in Tuesday morning’s accident, resulting in brain bleeding and swelling.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita

Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck

An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:30 a.m. Police now say it was an 11-year-old who was struck while crossing a crosswalk on a bike near Central and Tyler Tuesday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver struck the pedestrian while driving east on Central....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Safe Streets Wichita hosting event to combat opioid crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to combat the opioid crisis in the community, Safe Streets Wichita is hosting a free Naloxone day this Saturday. Naloxone, which is often branded as Narcan, is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. The event lasts from 8-10 a.m. at...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
ELK CITY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting

A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy