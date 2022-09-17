Read full article on original website
Related
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show
Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta's Elevate 2022 - Open Spaces spotlights LGBTQ artists and all visual, performing arts
Elevate 2022, a near-month long arts festival run through the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, has begun. In an interview with CW69 Atlanta, Malik Brow, the Mayor's Office Director of LGBTQ Affairs, said, “The Elevate Art Program is representing all different cultures, mediums of art, so from visual arts to performing arts.”
creativeloafing.com
Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party
Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
RELATED PEOPLE
creativeloafing.com
Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass
Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
CBS 46
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured. Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and...
thesource.com
Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Charged With Murder For June Shooting
According to report from CNN, music exec and manager to rapper/actor Ludacris, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in June at an Atlanta restaurant in which one person lost their life. Even though the co-founder of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace imprint is claiming self-defense, Atlanta Police have charged Zulu with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Two of the three dogs taken from PAWS Atlanta sheltered found
Friday morning, three dogs were taken from PAWS Atlanta, an animal shelter in Decatur. As of Sunday, two of the three dogs have been found, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the third. PAWS manager Laura McKelvey and two other employees were on the scene,...
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
creativeloafing.com
Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta
The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
creativeloafing.com
Trap Yoga In The Park
Join Level3 Yoga for a hip-hop yoga in the park class !. Join the Level3 Yoga team for a yoga in the park class! We're taking over Historic Old Fourth Ward Park for a sunset yoga class. Explore the fundamental postures of yoga, set to heavy bass hip hop music playlists. "Trap Yoga in the Park" is an all-levels, beginner-friendly class where we will vibe and connect to your breath through intention.
creativeloafing.com
Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party
For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
creativeloafing.com
Colin Meloy - The Stars Did Wander Darkling
Come meet & hear Colin Meloy talk about his new book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling. Colin Meloy is visiting Decatur!! Yes, THAT Colin Meloy! The frontman of the Decemberists, author of the Wildwood series, and now... the author of your next favorite book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling!. Join...
Comments / 2