5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show

Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party

Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass

Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured. Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and...
Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Charged With Murder For June Shooting

According to report from CNN, music exec and manager to rapper/actor Ludacris, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in June at an Atlanta restaurant in which one person lost their life. Even though the co-founder of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace imprint is claiming self-defense, Atlanta Police have charged Zulu with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta

The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
Trap Yoga In The Park

Join Level3 Yoga for a hip-hop yoga in the park class !. Join the Level3 Yoga team for a yoga in the park class! We're taking over Historic Old Fourth Ward Park for a sunset yoga class. Explore the fundamental postures of yoga, set to heavy bass hip hop music playlists. "Trap Yoga in the Park" is an all-levels, beginner-friendly class where we will vibe and connect to your breath through intention.
Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party

For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
Colin Meloy - The Stars Did Wander Darkling

Come meet & hear Colin Meloy talk about his new book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling. Colin Meloy is visiting Decatur!! Yes, THAT Colin Meloy! The frontman of the Decemberists, author of the Wildwood series, and now... the author of your next favorite book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling!. Join...
